October Drift to Play Scala, London Headline Show

October Drift have announced their largest headline show yet, which will take place at Scala in London on November 5th 2024. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now here and general on sale commences on Wednesday May 8th at 10am here.



Regarding the show frontman and guitarist Kiran Roy says, “We are beyond excited to announce our biggest ever headline show to date in the iconic and legendary Scala, London. We can’t wait to play the venue of such rich heritage, size and scale to demonstrate what four mates from a sleepy town, armed with heart and fuzz pedals can achieve. This show in the capital is our most important yet and we would love to see you all there to celebrate it with us.”



The announcement comes following the release of their new single ‘Blame The Young’, the first taste of the band’s forthcoming third album due later this year.



The new single has been highly championed at BBC 6Music and Radio X, and the visceral rock track is about standing up against denial, be that on a personal level or seen in the wider spectrum of society.



Their potent music and lyricism translates into impassioned, jaw-dropping high-energy live performances. They’ve just completed a run of intimate sweaty shows across the UK, while prior to this they took on capacity arenas across Europe in support of Archive at the end of 2023.



The shows of October Drift are consistently captivating and hair-raising thrilling events. With Scala now on the horizon, this landmark show for the highly acclaimed indie rock band is only set to cement this reputation further.

