October Drift Release Acoustic Version of New Single

October Drift have shared the haunting acoustic version of their latest single, 'Losing My Touch', as well as announcing a further five dates for their upcoming UK headline tour in September and October.



Stripping the track's immersive soundscapes back to the emotive simplicity of one acoustic guitar, the version accentuates the track's poignant and affecting lyricism, evoking a raw and unadulterated sense of intense atmosphere.



Lead singer Kiran comments: "I think you can judge a song on whether it holds its own when stripped back to just vocals and a guitar. We like to play around with our songs and try different versions, you get to understand the core of the song better. We filmed and recorded it ourselves at an old abandoned mill by my parent's house which I've always wanted to use as a location for a video. It was a nightmare getting in there and I'm pretty sure we swallowed a load of asbestos in the process."



The band have also announced the addition of five extra dates to their UK headline tour later in the year. In addition to the dates already announced, the band will play shows in London, Glasgow, Huddersfield, Sheffield and Coventry. Full dates can be found below.



'Losing My Touch' follows the band's previous singles 'All Broken Down' and 'Come And Find Me', released to widespread acclaim last year. With influences as varied as The National, Radiohead, Interpol and Nick Drake, their heavy, pop-inflected rock is delivering a rejuvenating injection of fresh blood to the genre.



October Drift's debut album, details of which will be revealed soon, is a cathartic collection of tracks encompassing themes of loneliness, fear and ultimate positivity, and builds on the solid foundation that they have built over years of touring and writing to cement themselves as an important and powerful new presence.



One of the most electrifying, charismatic and formidable live acts of the past two years - with appearances at festivals including Glastonbury's John Peel stage, Reading & Leeds and The Great Escape, as well as a major European tour with Editors in 2018 and a slot at Liverpool's Sound City - the band look certain to ascend to even greater heights in 2019.



2019 TOUR DATES

29/09 - Cavern, Exeter

30/09 - The Junction, Plymouth

01/10 - Moles Club, Bath

02/10 - The Black Heart, London NEW DATE

04/10 - Night & Day Café, Manchester

05/10 - King Tuts Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow NEW DATE

06/10 - Bootleg Social, Blackpool

08/10 - The Parish, Huddersfield NEW DATE

09/10 - Picture House Social, Sheffield NEW DATE

10/10 - Portland Arms, Cambridge

11/10 - Kasbah, Coventry NEW DATE

12/10 - The Met Lounge, Peterborough

14/10 - The Sugarmill, Stoke-on-Trent

15/10 - The Cookie, Leicester

16/10 - The Craufurd Arms, Milton Keynes

17/10 - The Star inn, Guildford

18/10 - Railway Inn, Winchester





