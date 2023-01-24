Oblivion Access Festival Announces 2023 Initial Lineup

Austin's Oblivion Access Festival is excited to unveil their initial 2023 festival lineup. Now in its 2nd year, the festival returns to Austin's Red River Cultural District on June 15 - 18, 2023. Passes and tickets for select shows are on-sale today, January 24 at 12 PM CT. The festival has been a sell-out in the past and fans are encouraged to buy their tickets today. Visit here for more information.

Once again showcasing the highly curated lineup that consists of the best in experimental, metal and hip-hop artists from around the world, this year will be headlined by Godflesh and Tim Hecker, with more headliners TBA. This performance marks Godflesh's first US performance in 4 years and their first Texas performance in 9 years.

Tim Hecker will also be performing a special show in the Austin Central Presbyterian Church with Justin Broadrick of Godflesh's ambient project Final opening. There will also be a showcase co-presented with dark experimental label The Flenser with artists such as Have a Nice Life, Chat Pile, Planning for Burial, and more.

Additional artists on the bill this year include: Lil Ugly Mane, RXK Nephew, Ludicra, Yob, Final, Mamaleek, Jerome's Dream, Bosse De Nage, Sissy Spacek, Lucas Abela, Drowse, Sprain, Ragana, Coi_n, Agriculture, Crawl, Parasiticide, God Shell, Private Hellscape, and Shelly Knicks plus over 50 more bands to be announced in the coming weeks.

The festival put itself on the map in 2022 drawing over 5,000 fans from around the world who converged on Austin venues such as Empire Control Room & Garage, Mohawk, Elysium, Chess Club, Valhalla, 13th Floor, and the Austin Central Presbyterian Church to see artists such as Danny Brown, Blonde Redhead, Carcass, Andy Morin of Death Grips, Youth of Today, The Microphones, Grouper, and more.

ABOUT OBLIVION ACCESS FESTIVAL

Oblivion Access Festival (formerly Austin Terror Fest) is an annual celebration of underground music and culture, which will take place across a four-day, extended weekend from Thursday, June 15th to Sunday, June 18th, 2023.

Oblivion Access will take over some of the most popular music venues in the renowned Red River Cultural District of downtown Austin-including returning venues, Empire Control Room & Garage, Mohawk, Elysium, Valhalla and Central Presbyterian Church, as well as, new in 2023, Chess Club and 13th Floor, to offer attendees performances from some of the most in-demand experimental, metal and hip-hop acts from across the globe.

Oblivion Access is us. Named after the contemporary classic of Lil Ugly Mane, our goal is to create an experience that goes beyond music. Carefully curated with the highest level of quality in mind, we strive to promote honest music and provide an audience with an inviting safe space to be yourself.

In a dissociative world, we must power through with art and self expression to channel our frustrations, pain, and confusion into a beautiful representation of what it means to be alive. To be alive is to experience. Oblivion Access is a platform for progression, self expression, and catharsis. We hope that people walk away from this festival, influenced, attached, and most of all, empowered.