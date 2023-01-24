Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Oblivion Access Festival Announces 2023 Initial Lineup

Oblivion Access Festival Announces 2023 Initial Lineup

Passes and tickets for select shows are on-sale today, January 24 at 12 PM CT.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Austin's Oblivion Access Festival is excited to unveil their initial 2023 festival lineup. Now in its 2nd year, the festival returns to Austin's Red River Cultural District on June 15 - 18, 2023. Passes and tickets for select shows are on-sale today, January 24 at 12 PM CT. The festival has been a sell-out in the past and fans are encouraged to buy their tickets today. Visit here for more information.

Once again showcasing the highly curated lineup that consists of the best in experimental, metal and hip-hop artists from around the world, this year will be headlined by Godflesh and Tim Hecker, with more headliners TBA. This performance marks Godflesh's first US performance in 4 years and their first Texas performance in 9 years.

Tim Hecker will also be performing a special show in the Austin Central Presbyterian Church with Justin Broadrick of Godflesh's ambient project Final opening. There will also be a showcase co-presented with dark experimental label The Flenser with artists such as Have a Nice Life, Chat Pile, Planning for Burial, and more.

Additional artists on the bill this year include: Lil Ugly Mane, RXK Nephew, Ludicra, Yob, Final, Mamaleek, Jerome's Dream, Bosse De Nage, Sissy Spacek, Lucas Abela, Drowse, Sprain, Ragana, Coi_n, Agriculture, Crawl, Parasiticide, God Shell, Private Hellscape, and Shelly Knicks plus over 50 more bands to be announced in the coming weeks.

The festival put itself on the map in 2022 drawing over 5,000 fans from around the world who converged on Austin venues such as Empire Control Room & Garage, Mohawk, Elysium, Chess Club, Valhalla, 13th Floor, and the Austin Central Presbyterian Church to see artists such as Danny Brown, Blonde Redhead, Carcass, Andy Morin of Death Grips, Youth of Today, The Microphones, Grouper, and more.

ABOUT OBLIVION ACCESS FESTIVAL

Oblivion Access Festival (formerly Austin Terror Fest) is an annual celebration of underground music and culture, which will take place across a four-day, extended weekend from Thursday, June 15th to Sunday, June 18th, 2023.

Oblivion Access will take over some of the most popular music venues in the renowned Red River Cultural District of downtown Austin-including returning venues, Empire Control Room & Garage, Mohawk, Elysium, Valhalla and Central Presbyterian Church, as well as, new in 2023, Chess Club and 13th Floor, to offer attendees performances from some of the most in-demand experimental, metal and hip-hop acts from across the globe.

Oblivion Access is us. Named after the contemporary classic of Lil Ugly Mane, our goal is to create an experience that goes beyond music. Carefully curated with the highest level of quality in mind, we strive to promote honest music and provide an audience with an inviting safe space to be yourself.

In a dissociative world, we must power through with art and self expression to channel our frustrations, pain, and confusion into a beautiful representation of what it means to be alive. To be alive is to experience. Oblivion Access is a platform for progression, self expression, and catharsis. We hope that people walk away from this festival, influenced, attached, and most of all, empowered.



HELLO MARY Announce 2023 Tour Dates Photo
HELLO MARY Announce 2023 Tour Dates
The band have now announced their first tour in support of the LP. The dates kick off on March 23 in Hamden, CT and conclude in Providence, RI on April 6. They will play a record-release party at Brooklyn’s Elsewhere Zone One on March 24. Tickets for all shows are on-sale now and all dates are listed here.
Fake Names Release New Single Expendable Photo
Fake Names Release New Single 'Expendable'
Fake Names is comprised of members Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Bad Religion, Dag Nasty), Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace), Dennis Lyxzén (Refused, INVSN, The [International] Noise Conspiracy), Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside) and Brendan Canty (Fugazi, Rites of Spring.)
Sunroof (Daniel Miller & Gareth Jones) Share New Track November Photo
Sunroof (Daniel Miller & Gareth Jones) Share New Track 'November'
Listen to the dubbed-out electronics and frequency-scanning synths of “November” and watch its accompanying video below. The new album is a set of eight improvised modular electronic music instrument pieces recorded at the duo’s respective home studios following the release of their debut, Electronic Music Improvisations Vol. 1 (2021).
Morgan Wade Announces UK & Ireland Acoustic Headline Tour Photo
Morgan Wade Announces UK & Ireland Acoustic Headline Tour
Kicking off early May in the US, the tour will hit the UK and Ireland for five-dates starting May 16th at Glasgow’s Old Fruitmarket and finishing at Whelan’s, Dublin on May 24th. Morgan will also play the inaugural Highways Festival at London’s Royal Albert Hall on May 20th.

From This Author - Michael Major


James Taylor and His All-Star Band to Perform Exclusive Las Vegas EngagementJames Taylor and His All-Star Band to Perform Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement
January 24, 2023

James Taylor and His All-Star Band are coming to Las Vegas for a five-night, exclusive engagement at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The shows will be held June 3, 4, 7, 9 and 10, 2023. Citi is the official card of James Taylor and His All-Star Band’s exclusive Las Vegas engagement. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale.
Brendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco SplitBrendan Urie Announces Panic! At the Disco Split
January 24, 2023

Brendan Urie, the frontman of the popular band Panic! at the Disco, has announced that the band is splitting up. In an Instagram post, Urie shared that he and his wife are expecting their first child, leading to the band's split after their upcoming European tour.
Stephanie Hsu, Brendan Fraser & More Nominated For 2023 Oscars - Full List of Nominations!Stephanie Hsu, Brendan Fraser & More Nominated For 2023 Oscars - Full List of Nominations!
January 24, 2023

The nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards were announced. Notable nominees included Stephanie Hsu, Hong Chau, Angela Bassett, Diane Warren, Lady Gaga, Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal, Andrea Riseborough, Michelle Yeoh, and The Whale. Check out the complete list of nominations now!
Skip Marley to Perform Latest Single 'Jane' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDENSkip Marley to Perform Latest Single 'Jane' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN
January 23, 2023

Skip Marley continues to deliver with his most recent single ‘Jane’ featuring Nigerian-based Afropop sensation Ayra Starr. An irresistible jam, ‘Jane’ was produced by Rykeyz, who also produced Skip's #1 single ‘Slow Down’ with H.E.R., as well as hit songs by Jessie Reyez, Ari Lennox, Demi Lovato, and Rick Ross, among others.
Hannah Waddingham, HAMILTON & More Voice Support For West End Pay Raise CampaignHannah Waddingham, HAMILTON & More Voice Support For West End Pay Raise Campaign
January 23, 2023

Hannah Waddingham, the West End cast of Hamilton, and more have voiced their support for Equity's Stand Up For 17% campaign. The newly-launched campaign calls for a 17% pay raise for West End performers and stage management, among other improvements. Miriam Margolyes, Matthew Modine, The Mouse Trap and Moulin Rouge have also shared their support.
share