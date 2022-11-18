Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oakstop Alliance Unveils Debut Single 'Just Because' Ft. Homeboy Sandman, Honest In 10land, & Tone Oliver

"Just Because" is an exhilarating funk-infused intro to the upcoming Royalty Summit album.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Oakstop Alliance Unveils Debut Single 'Just Because' Ft. Homeboy Sandman, Honest In 10land, & Tone Oliver

Oakland, CA nonprofit Oakstop Alliance has announced the upcoming Royalty Summit album. Through Oakstop's newly formed Oakland Resident initiative, the nonprofit and acclaimed emcee Homeboy Sandman have curated a 12-track album showcasing the city's emerging artists. Along with the announcement, Oakstop Alliance shares the project's first single "Just Because" produced by Pat Messy and featuring Homeboy Sandman, Honest in 10land, and Tone Oliver.

"Just Because" is an exhilarating funk-infused intro to the upcoming Royalty Summit album. With groovy basslines and syncopated rhythms, Pat Messy creates an uptempo soundscape for each performer to flourish. The veteran emcee Homeboy Sandman kicks things off followed by poised verses from Oakland rappers Honest in 10land and Tone Oliver.

Oakland, California is an undeniable breeding ground for culture and talent. The city has spawned musical greats such as Kehlani, Raphael Saadiq, Kamaiyah, Fantastic Negrito and many others. Local artists have long expressed the desire to cultivate the musical scene to provide the creative resources readily available in cities like New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. The Oakland Resident initiative was created by Oakstop Alliance to provide increased visibility to Oakland musicians, producers, and engineers by facilitating stress-free collaborations with progressive artists from around the world...in Oakland.

Royalty Summit is the debut release from the Oakland Resident music initiative. Homeboy Sandman was planning the west coast run for his There In Spirit Tour when longtime friend and Oakstop Alliance Executive Director Damon Johnson pitched him with the concept. The 12-track album was recorded over 3 days in Oakland as a residency collaboration between Homeboy Sandman, and over 20 Oakland musical artists and professionals.

The groundbreaking compilation album Royalty Summit is due for release in December 2022.

Stream Just Because: https://soulspazm.ffm.to/justbecause

Pre-order/Pre-save Royalty Summit: https://soulspazm.ffm.to/royaltysummit

Royalty Summit Tracklist

  1. Bas1 Intro
  2. The Journey (ft. Homeboy Sandman, Simago, and James Wavey)
  3. Just Because (ft. Homeboy Sandman, Honest in 10land, and Tone Oliver)
  4. Programmin' (ft. Fuze, GAM, Honest in 10land, and Tone Oliver)
  5. Come Around (ft. GAM, Alai the Guy, and Homeboy Sandman)
  6. Now (ft. Mike Fish, Homeboy Sandman, and Michael Sneed)
  7. The Herb Garden (ft. Alai the Guy, Homeboy Sandman, and Ovrkast.)
  8. Just Because [REMIX](ft. Homeboy Sandman, Jada Imani, and James Wavey)
  9. Look at the Rim (ft. Homeboy Sandman, A-Plus, and Michael Sneed)
  10. Voice of My Own (ft. Simago, Honest in 10land, and Mike Fish)
  11. Witness (ft. Fuze and Homeboy Sandman)
  12. Bas1 Outro


Country Trio Kopper And Kash Release New Music Video For The Best I Can Photo
Country Trio Kopper And Kash Release New Music Video For 'The Best I Can'
Country Trio Kopper and Kash released a new music video for their newest single, 'The Best I Can' available on all streaming and download sites. The family trio transports their audience through a difficult difference of opinion, that they attempt to overcome, the 'best they can.'
Lady Redneck Releases New Christmas Classic, Veterans Day Video & More Photo
Lady Redneck Releases New Christmas Classic, Veterans Day Video & More
With the holiday season upon us, Lady Redneck is ramping up her release schedule with a new single, video and a re-release of her 2nd album, mostly crowd-funded through her website.
Danny Elfmans Official Soundtrack for WHITE NOISE Released Today Photo
Danny Elfman's Official Soundtrack for WHITE NOISE Released Today
Danny Elfman’s official soundtrack for the forthcoming film White Noise has been released. Featuring 21 tracks, Elfman’s score serves as an ambitious and eccentric musical compliment to Academy Award-nominated writer-director Noah Baumbach’s latest project. Boasting an all-star ensemble headlined by Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle.
Presley & Taylor Release Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas Photo
Presley & Taylor Release 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'
Presley & Taylor have become in-demand performers, playing shows over the last five years from opening for mega superstars like Old Dominion, Martina McBride, Sammy Kershaw, Jimmie Allen and many more, including performing with Pam Tillis at the Grand Ole Opry and CMA Fest stages several years in a row.

More Hot Stories For You


Country Trio Kopper And Kash Release New Music Video For 'The Best I Can'Country Trio Kopper And Kash Release New Music Video For 'The Best I Can'
November 18, 2022

Country Trio Kopper and Kash released a new music video for their newest single, 'The Best I Can' available on all streaming and download sites. The family trio transports their audience through a difficult difference of opinion, that they attempt to overcome, the 'best they can.'
Lady Redneck Releases New Christmas Classic, Veterans Day Video & MoreLady Redneck Releases New Christmas Classic, Veterans Day Video & More
November 18, 2022

With the holiday season upon us, Lady Redneck is ramping up her release schedule with a new single, video and a re-release of her 2nd album, mostly crowd-funded through her website.
New York Festival Of Song Presents A GOYISHE CHRISTMAS TO YOU! At Kaufman Music Center On December 14New York Festival Of Song Presents A GOYISHE CHRISTMAS TO YOU! At Kaufman Music Center On December 14
November 17, 2022

New York Festival of Song (NYFOS), led by Artistic Director Steven Blier, presents its annual holiday show, A Goyishe Christmas to You! on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 7:00pm at Merkin Hall's Upper Lobby at the Kaufman Music Center.
The Music of Sam Cooke, Suzanne Vega and Two New Passport Series Shows Coming to Proctors CollaborativeThe Music of Sam Cooke, Suzanne Vega and Two New Passport Series Shows Coming to Proctors Collaborative
November 17, 2022

Proctors Collaborative has four new shows going on sale that are coming to Saratoga Springs and Schenectady in 2023. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or online at universalpreservationhall.org and proctors.org. Tickets for the following shows will be on sale Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.
Music Artist Noelle Tannen Releases New Single “I Don't Need Anyone” Music Artist Noelle Tannen Releases New Single “I Don't Need Anyone” 
November 17, 2022

Singer, songwriter and composer Noelle Tannen's musical life started early. 'I started singing in choirs at a young age and studying cell at age six, and I took that quite seriously as a child and while growing up, states Tannen, 'I did always know, however that playing the cello wouldn't allow me to be as creative as I wanted to be, nor would it allow me explore all of my different interests.