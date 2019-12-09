OZZY OSBOURNE'S 'Under The Graveyard' Hits #1 On Rock Radio Chart

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy®-winning singer and songwriter OZZY OSBOURNE has the #1 Rock Song in the country this week as his single "Under The Graveyard" captures the #1 position on the Rock Radio Chart. This marks his third #1 on this chart and his first in 10 years; "Under The Graveyard" is his first new solo music in as many years. It also heralds OZZY's forthcoming album, ORDINARY MAN, due out on Epic Records in early 2020.

Listen to the song below.

Additionally, "Under The Graveyard" has eclipsed 5.4 million streams worldwide and received acclaim from Rolling Stone, NPR, and more. A cinematic music video will be unveiled soon.

Last month, OZZY unleashed "Straight To Hell," the album's second single featuring Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash. OZZY also joined Post Malone to perform their record-breaking collaboration "Take What You Want" in front of a sold-out audience at the Forum in Los Angeles (11/21) and to a national audience on ABC's American Music Awards (11/24).

ORDINARY MAN was recorded in Los Angeles and features producer Andrew Watt on guitars, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers) on drums.