ONErpm Promotes Jordyn Reese To Global Head Of Advertising

Emmanuel Zunz, CEO and Founder of ONErpm today announced the promotion of Jordyn Reese to the position of Global Head of Advertising for the company. Reese joined ONErpm in 2019 as a Product Manager, US Latin & Urban and was quickly promoted to Director of Global Advertising & Audience Development after pioneering ONErpm's internal digital agency infrastructure and implementing cutting-edge multi-platform advertising campaigns for artists such as Elohim, Yelawolf, Sean Paul, 112, El Chulo, Pepe Aguilar, and Trace Adkins.

Based in Miami, Reese will now head the global advertising department and lead an international team of 8 artist advertising strategists located across Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Nigeria, Russia and the United States, driving the expansion of ONErpm's growing digital agency into emerging territories .In her new capacity, Reese will report directly to Emmanuel Zunz, CEO and Founder of ONErpm.

In addition, Reese was recently selected to join Spotify Soundboard after working closely with the platform's internal teams, gaining first-to-market access to beta test Spotify's Marquee ad products to ultimately help shape the future of Spotify's ad offerings on the platform in an effort to help independent artists reach new super fans. Reese has been providing valuable user feedback to the DSP since 2018. Prior to joining ONErpm, Reese was the Global On-Platform Advertising Manager at The Orchard / Sony Music where she lead international advertising strategy across Spotify and YouTube.

"I am humbled at the opportunity to lead a global team of music lovers who are equally passionate about advertising technology and helping artists achieve their goals. Our dedication to growing artists on our roster is unparalleled and we believe there are viable marketing strategies and solutions for artists at any stage of their careers. It is our commitment to help amplify creator's voices and promote their content to reach new fans around the world," said Jordyn Reese.

"The expansion of our International Advertising Agency under Jordyn Reese is part of our vision to grow our clients business in direct to fan marketing and prepare them for the next big wave of music consumption." said Emmanuel Zunz, CEO and Founder of ONErpm.

ONErpm occupies a unique space between record label and music services company that leverages proprietary technology, marketing, analytics, and localized support to deliver business solutions to artists, music labels, and video creators worldwide at any stage in their careers. ONErpm is also home to one of the world's largest YouTube Multi-Channel Networks (MCN) collectively generating 9 billion + plays a month specializing in music with headquarters located around the world.