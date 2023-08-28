OF LIMBO Unleash New Single 'California Demon'

The band will be announcing new tour dates in September.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 1 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
Video: Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Ahead of Upcoming 'Drama Quee Photo 4 Video: Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk

OF LIMBO Unleash New Single 'California Demon'

Long Beach, CA based Rockers OF LIMBO have released their controversial and provocative new single “California Demon."  The heavy and sinister groove-laden track explores the concept of making a Mephistophelian bargain for diabolical favors to achieve your Hollywood dreams.

The song was recorded at Fab Factory Studios and produced by Mike Pepe (Taking Back Sunday, Plain White T’s), with mixing and mastering done by Grammy Winner Jett Galindo.

The song features wicked & sinewy dark guitar riffs, thunderous drums, a throbbing bass line, and a chorus as addictive as it is memorable. The band’s influences from 90’s stalwarts like Alice in Chains and Soundgarden shine through on the track.

The band’s Luke Davies says “The song explores the concept of “selling your soul for fame and fortune” but in a literal sense. As if the devil was real and young, innocent and corruptible people are actually coming to Hollywood and selling their soul to become a star.   There’s a large section of the population, like our conspiracy theory loving uncle, who believes this to be 100% fact/reality.

He sends us videos of stars in interviews implying they sold their souls, or the latest Grammy performances, etc. from Sam Smith or mumble rappers dressed up as Satan. He doesn’t believe this is just pageantry. He thinks it’s all some kind of televised satanic ritual. It’s a concept we always felt was perfect for a rock song. Innocent girl comes to Hollywood with wide eyes and high hopes, only to find she has to sacrifice a lot more than she bargained for… HER SOUL”!

The video for “California Demon” was directed by Tony Vercelli and filmed at Baur Films in Long Beach and Nuvisions Studios in Santa Ana. It was produced by Todd Grilli of 4th Street Productions. The band’s Jake Davies says “Yes, we DID actually set Luke’s guitar on fire while he played it at the end. We had to douse Luke in flame retardant spray and pray to sweet baby Jesus that he didn’t get 3rd degree burns. It was definitely super sketchy at times!  On a few takes I had to run in with a wet blanket to extinguish the flames".  Watch Here

The band will be announcing new tour dates in September. The band will be playing live throughout the fall, with plans to release more new music and tour throughout 2024.

About OF LIMBO:

Brothers Jake and Luke Davies were raised in Melbourne, Australia – but relocated to Long Beach, CA to further their music career in the states. The band pride themselves on making every show a party with their unique take on Heavy Rock N’ Roll. Kevin Martin of Candlebox says "OF LIMBO is the last dangerous Rock N’ Roll band you f*&^rs will ever see".

OF LIMBO play 100+ shows per year, and have toured nationally with Wolfmother, Hinder, Candlebox, Buckcherry, Joyous Wolf, and Blue Oyster Cult, among others.  Their high-energy performances create an electric atmosphere that is infectious, making it impossible not to have fun.

The band released ‘Let’s Go’ in 2022 – which found placement on key Hard Rock playlists at Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora. The band has received positive press at Loudwire, Bravewords, HEAVY Magazine, Subculture Magazine, and more.  Previously released tracks include ‘Happened Again,  ‘Nothing But Now’ ; ‘Nicotine’; and ‘Fight For Your Right’ (Beastie Boys cover).



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Taiwanese Emo Rock Artist Marz23 Postpones North American Live Dates Photo
Taiwanese Emo Rock Artist Marz23 Postpones North American Live Dates

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Taiwanese emo-rock/rap phenom Marz23 has had to reschedule his debut North American tour to 2024. New dates will be announced shortly. In the meantime, Marz23 has shared an animated lyric video for his song “God,” taken from his acclaimed sophomore solo album, Not So Far Away.

2
Sara Serpa & André Matos Will Tour to Celebrate New Album Night Birds Photo
Sara Serpa & André Matos Will Tour to Celebrate New Album 'Night Birds'

Seven years after their last duo album, vocalist Sara Serpa and guitarist André Matos return with Night Birds. The duo’s third release captures and crystallizes their uncanny musical connection. The duo celebrates the recording with an album release tour featuring stops in eight US cities.

3
Ray Scott Releases 11th Studio Album Billboards & Brake Lights in November Photo
Ray Scott Releases 11th Studio Album 'Billboards & Brake Lights' in November

Produced by Jim “Moose” Brown, Billboards & Brake Lights features a litany of musical giants, including three-time CMA Musician of the Year Jenee Fleenor on fiddle and mandolin, and Musicians Hall of Fame member (and 14-time ACM Drummer of the Year recipient) Eddie Bayers.

4
Concert Review: Krazy K-Pop Super Concert Photo
Concert Review: Krazy K-Pop Super Concert

The Krazy K-Pop Super Concert was held at UBS Arena on August 26, 2023. Find out what our K-pop correspondent thought of the event!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Sugarhill Ddot Drops Smooth New Single 'Shake It'Sugarhill Ddot Drops Smooth New Single 'Shake It'
Dolly Parton Unveils Rock 'n Roll Pet Collection Under Doggy Parton BrandDolly Parton Unveils Rock 'n Roll Pet Collection Under Doggy Parton Brand
Video: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in Netflix's RUSTIN Movie Teaser TrailerVideo: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in Netflix's RUSTIN Movie Teaser Trailer
Video: Watch Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal in the FOE Movie TrailerVideo: Watch Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal in the FOE Movie Trailer

Videos

Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
THE BOOK OF MORMON