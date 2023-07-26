Nymphlord Shares New Single '6 Feet Under'

“6 Feet Under” is taken from her forthcoming debut EP Mothers Cry And Then We Die. out August 25th.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

Nymphlord Shares New Single '6 Feet Under'

Nymphlord has today shared her new single “6 Feet Under,” taken from her forthcoming debut EP Mothers Cry And Then We Die. out August 25th on Lauren Records.

Raised in the wooded foothills of Northern California, Nymphlord bubbled up from a unique brew of 90's alt-rock, misty bush-whacked trail walks, Britney Spears crop tops, dog bites turned scars, and dust-covered pom poms. 

“6 Feet Under” ushers you into nostalgia as wispy vocals and a swaying melody (a la Sheryl Crow meets Grimes) muse about life’s uncertainty. Nymphlord tells us “the song is for staring up at the sky wondering why you are the way that you are. It’s about feeling exposed and uncertain in your own skin but finding a soft blanket of a friend you can curl up under instead."

Mothers Cry And Then We Die. will feature Nymphlord’s recently released “Bougainvillea” and debut single “Stinks 4 Lyfe” a song that has already caught the attention of fans and playlisters alike. An Adrienne Lenker-esk vocal but rooted in indie-influenced grunge. It’s a 90’s anthem made for our times.

A singer-songwriter and producer, Nymphlord developed her grating but ethereal sound by trying to reverse engineer otherworldly (and pricey) plugins on her bedroom floor while plucking an acoustic guitar. Influenced by whisper-in-your-ear punk performances combined with an unshakeable love of top 40 radio, the Nymphlord sound is angsty, ethereal, hopeful, and dissonant.

Danceable, even when the lyrics are low and the mic is too close. Persistently intimate, acoustic strums morph into cavernous electric screams and feminist themes are explored through the lens of little moments both romantic and platonic.

Photo Credit: Austin Alphonse




