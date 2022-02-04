Nurko & Crystal Skies Release 'Lost Without You' featuring KnownAsNat

Returning after the recent release of the cover art for his highly-anticipated 'Arrival' EP, established force NURKO continues to unveil what he has in store with emotive new single 'Lost Without You'. The second single off the forthcoming EP sees NURKO collaborating with well-known duo Crystal Skies and singer/songwriter KnownAsNat.

With NURKO's upcoming 'Arrival' U.S.A. tour set to kick off on March 10th in Portland, Oregon, the new release keeps fans on their toes for his biggest year-to-date. 'Lost Without You' is now available to stream across all platforms via Proximity.

Opening with diaphanous instrumentation and sweeping vocals, 'Lost Without You' takes listeners into a raw, unfiltered sonic space. Featuring melancholic lyrics and emotionally-charged intensity, the offering unleashes full force with finely-tuned bass drops, serving as a beautiful blend of each artist's unique sound.

The propelling sonic gem boasts a driving melody, filling the listeners with feelings of yearning. Swelling into a layered, cinematic soundscape, the stunning endeavour primes fans for the journey ahead in NURKO's 'Arrival' EP.

Renowned DJ/producer Jack Leech, known professionally as NURKO, grew up in New Jersey in a family with generations of artists. Encouraged to be creative since birth, he picked up both drums and piano as a child and went on to study music in college. Using the classical knowledge of music with the influence of sub genres of electronic music on the internet, the moniker NURKO was born.

His first big track, 'Goodbye,' released in 2015 and soon after was followed by 'Your Embrace,' which garnered over 2 million streams and YouTube channel placements on MrSuicideSheep and Chill Nation. Continuing the momentum, NURKO released an unofficial remix of Halsey's hit single 'Without Me,' which went on to surpass 40 million plays on YouTube tastemaker channel Trap Nation.

Subsequently, the years following marked a huge turning point for NURKO with him releasing an arsenal of singles and remixes with millions of streams and support from the likes of Gryffin, Seven Lions, Adventure Club, Jauz, Cash Cash, Codeko, Alison Wonderland, Timmy Trumpet, Zeds Dead, R3hab, and more. NURKO's 2021 lead singles 'Disappearing Now' and 'Hallelujah' now collectively sit at over 2.2 million combined streams across all platforms, effortlessly setting an exciting precedent as for what to expect with his upcoming 'Arrival' EP.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

Mar 10, 2022 - Portland, OR - 45 East

Mar 12, 2022 - Honolulu, HI - HB Social Club

Mar 18, 2022 - New Orleans, LA - The Hangar

Mar 19, 2022 - Charlotte, NC - Serj

Mar 24, 2022 - Denver, CO - Church

Mar 25, 2022 - San Bernardino, CA - Beyond Wonderland

Apr 7, 2022 - Boston, MA - Red Lantern

Apr 8, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

April 9, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - WISH

Apr 15, 2022 - Tucson, AZ - Gentle Bens

Apr 16, 2022 - Waukegan, IL- Bass Station

Apr 22, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Apr 23, 2022 - Tampa, FL - The RITZ Ybor

Apr 24, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Ubbi Dubbi

Apr 28, 2022 - Lexington, MA - Clubhouse

Apr 29, 2022 - New York, NY - Webster Hall