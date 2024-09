Number_i Releases Debut Album 'No.I' Featuring Hit Single 'INZM'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Japan’s latest music sensation Number_i – who is Sho Hirano (27), Yuta Jinguji (26) and Yuta Kishi (28) – release their much anticipated debut album, No.I on September 23. The album--masterfully performed in Japanese with cuts of English throughout--features 14 tracks ranging from 90’s style alt rock, hip-hop and R&B to UK influenced indie rock.

The album kicks off with the hard-hitting single “INZM”--produced by group member Yuta Jinguji–which hit #1 on Billboard Japan’s Hot 100 upon its debut. Shared Ones To Watch, “Get ready to be obsessed! Japanese boy group Number_i, comprised of Sho Hirano, Yuta Jinguji, and Yuta Kishi, delivers another powerful track with their latest release, ‘INZM.’ With its hard-hitting vocals and collection of heavy guitar riffs and high-octane beats, the single is a charged-up thrill ride from start to finish.” The “INZM” action-packed video, which now has almost 38 million views on YouTube, alongside the recently released “INZM” (Hyper Band version), showcases the trio’s infectious energy and undeniable talent.

The latest focus track, the sensual “ICE” showcases the band’s versatility, pairing cool beats with the sensation of taking in heat like a sauna in a transcendent contemporary R&B style. The lyrics evoke a desire for passion and closeness: “I'm too hot I need more ice / Cool me down, diving into pleasure yeah / Body got me in a trance (You got me in a trance) / Noisy heartbeat / I want to melt into silence.”

Also appearing on No.I is the J-Pop supergroup’s previous single “GOAT”--released following their US debut performance at Coachella earlier this year. It topped the Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart as well as hit #10 on the US iTunes overall chart and #3 on the Hip-Hop chart, creating industry buzz. Also featured here is the Sho Hirano produced “BON,” which surpassed 10 million views within two days of its release, peaking at #2 globally on YouTube’s daily music video ranking and making their return to the Japan Hot 100 chart, also at #2. Today, the “BON” music video has over 44 million views on YouTube.

Number_i slows things down a bit with “iLY,” a longing love song showcasing more vocal range intermixed with their signature hip-hop sensibilities. A more vulnerable take here as two people with an attraction that can’t be fulfilled as fear and insecurity creep in. The collection comes to a close with the infectious groove of “Streetlights,” a dance track incorporating the best of EDM, pop, hip-hop and a tinge of 90s R&B. It’s a fitting end to an album that traverses a spectrum of genres and emotions. Number_i rejects the notion of being easily categorized into a box, but rather exploring and experimenting with sounds that connect with music lovers all around the world.

Aside from streaming and chart success, Number_i have been taking over newsstands in their native country, gracing prominent magazine covers including Newsweek Japan, Elle Japan, Vogue Japan, GQ Japan, and Nylon Japan, in addition to features with ‎Highsnobiety Japan, MAPS Japan, MAPS Korea, Numero TOKYO, 25ans, The Fashion Post and more.

The trio is preparing to support the new album with live dates (see below). More to be announced soon.

Number_i Live Dates:

OCTOBER 3 & 4 – Sekisui Heim Super Arena – Miyagi, Japan

OCTOBER 26 & 27 – Sand Dome Fukui – Fukui, Japan

OCTOBER 30 & 31 – World Memorial Hall – Kobe, Japan

NOVEMBER 20 & 21 – Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A – Fukuoka, Japan

Comments