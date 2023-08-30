NuAsia Drops Latest Single 'Why Are You Back'

"Why Are You Back" is available to stream on all music platforms.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 1 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 2 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 3 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Zach Bryan Releases Self-Titled Album Featuring Kacey Musgraves & More Photo 4 Zach Bryan Releases Self-Titled Album Featuring Kacey Musgraves

NuAsia Drops Latest Single 'Why Are You Back'

Emerging onto the modern country pop scene, NuAsia, the rising musical sensation, unveils their latest single, "Why Are You Back," a heartfelt ballad that delves deep into the complexities of fading love.

The song, characterized by its impassioned vocals, captivating harmonies, and crescendoing instrumentals, poignantly portrays the desperation experienced when a cherished connection slips through one's grasp. "Why Are You Back" is available to stream on all music platforms.

The latest chapter from their upcoming concept album, Quiet Violence, this melancholic masterpiece paints an evocative picture of the initial stages of a relationship's unraveling, triggered by the resurgence of an ignored partner's former flame. "Why Are You Back" artfully weaves nostalgic lyrics and a sense of uncertainty into its tapestry.

The enthralling composition intertwines NuAsia's signature country melodies with infectious drums and euphonious piano progressions. Through introspective queries, the song invites listeners to contemplate past relationships, offering a thought-provoking and emotionally charged auditory experience.

"This is the next chapter of the troubled relationship where the ex of the ignored partner makes contact,” explains band leader and drummer Roshan Seresinhe. “In her vulnerable position, does she fall for him? Listen and you will see."

The impeccable production of "Why Are You Back" is a testament to the harmonious collaboration of extraordinary talents. Co-producers and songwriters David Tough, Saint Cloud, and Roshan Seresinhe seamlessly blend their creative genius, while the engineering brilliance of Trevor Coulter (known for work with Lykke Li, James Vickery, Matt Nathanson) and mastering by Adam Mandelson ensure a sonic masterpiece that resonates with the soul.

This unique sextet is a remarkable manifestation of NuAsia's proficient musicians are adeptly forging a new and distinctive path within country music. Their recent feature on Rolling Stone, spotlighting the debut single “Quiet Violence,” attests to their burgeoning prominence. United by their shared Asian heritage and a profound affinity for country music, they epitomize the emergent cohort of Asian artists gaining traction in both the country and pop genres.

Spanning an age spectrum spanning from 20 to 60, the ensemble effectively refutes any notion of age as a constraining factor in the pursuit of musical excellence. Their steadfast commitment to societal integrity finds artistic expression through their evocative lyrical content and entrancing musical arrangements, amplifying the narrative of inclusivity and potency that defines this superlative collective.

NuAsia's "Why Are You Back" is now available for streaming on all major platforms, attracting audiences worldwide with its moving story, emotional depth, and musical finesse. As NuAsia's journey continues to unfold, Quiet Violence promises to be a stellar collection that leaves an indelible mark on the contemporary country pop landscape. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With The Way Performance Photo
Video: Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance

Ariana Grande has released the performance video for 'The Way,' celebrating the tenth anniversary of her debut album, 'Yours Truly.' The video features the voice of the late Mac Miller, who is featured on the 2013 track. Grande had been in a relationship with Miller prior to his tragic 2018 passing.

2
iHeartMedia Sets New Immersive Experience at the 2023 Festival Photo
iHeartMedia Sets New Immersive Experience at the 2023 Festival

The iHeartRadio Music Festival is a mixed-reality immersive experience inspired by the artists performing that weekend at the festival main stage. This free event is open to the public and invites guests to make themselves at home as they explore over 15 interactive rooms, immersing themselves in the lives, music, and passions.

3
Diplos Major Lazer & Major League Djz Share Piano Republik Remixes Photo
Diplo's Major Lazer & Major League Djz Share 'Piano Republik' Remixes

Major League Djz and Major Lazer’s collaborative amapiano album Piano Republik was released earlier this year to critical acclaim via Mad Decent/Because, featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Channel Tres, Nigerian stars Joeboy and Tiwa Savage, DJ Maphorisa and more.

4
Myke Towers, The Martinez Brothers Announced To Headline Motherland Festival Puerto Rico N Photo
Myke Towers, The Martinez Brothers Announced To Headline Motherland Festival Puerto Rico November

The award-winning, highly-recognized leader in the electronic music event space Disco Donnie Presents along with beloved Puerto Rican based promoter Visionary Ally are two powerhouses in the live events industry with a rich history of collaborating events together, including EDC Puerto Rico in past years.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Andrew Cushin Releases New Single 'Just Like You'd Want Me To'Andrew Cushin Releases New Single 'Just Like You'd Want Me To'
The Miraculous Love Kids Of Afghanistan + E From EELS Reimagine Journey's 'Only The Young'The Miraculous Love Kids Of Afghanistan + E From EELS Reimagine Journey's 'Only The Young'
Akintoye Releases Spirited Fight Song 'F*ck Em Up Moses'Akintoye Releases Spirited Fight Song 'F*ck Em Up Moses'
THE GOLDEN BACHELOR Reveals the Women Searching For Love AgainTHE GOLDEN BACHELOR Reveals the Women Searching For Love Again

Videos

Video: Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance Video Video: Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary Video
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
THE COTTAGE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
CHICAGO