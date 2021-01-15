Nova Miller Releases the Video For Her Girl Power Anthem 'Man's World'

Today, Nova Miller, is gifting fans with the edgy music video for her girl power anthem "Man's World," - watch here. The dynamic music video for "Man's World" shows Nova in a new light, proving her power and boldly stating that she doesn't need to rely on anyone-- especially a man. The Man's World video embodies the song's theme that women are capable of anything a man can do and more. "Man's World" features epic instrumentals and poignant lyrics about self-validation and independence. The song has a vintage sound and challenges the antiquated idea that a woman needs a man to be happy. This video is passionate, forceful, and is all about female strength-- it's a woman's world!

"Man's World" comes off of Nova's latest EP, The Passion, released in October. The EP features 8 brilliant pop anthems to dance to, blast at a party, or get in your feels to, hitting on themes of self-love and girl power. She is a standout talent with a sound that seamlessly blends new school pop with a retro aesthetic, elevated by her soulful voice and her undeniable charm.

Her music takes inspiration from 60's era groups and makes use of classic strings and harmonies that make her stand out from the crowd. Nova Miller's striking personality and show-stopping vocals have earned her popularity on TikTok (@novamillermusic) with 2.2 million followers and over 24.1 million likes. Nova uses TikTok to connect with fans and show off her acoustic capabilities and range.

Music is a cornerstone in Nova Miller's life. Her remarkable story includes her sleeping in her father's guitar case backstage while on tour with her parents and performing for the Crown Princess of Sweden. Discovered by former artist turned music executive Lolene in a Stockholm dance studio at age 12, Nova has spent much of her life in the studio or on stage and she wouldn't have it any other way. The multi-instrumentalist and 8 octave vocalist quickly learned that dealing with opinionated personalities and constantly being underestimated in the music industry was a daily occurrence, but learned to find strength in those experiences. "As girls, we have to be better, we have to do more to be seen. I'll take that fight. I'll work a bit harder, and I'll prove myself." At only 19, Nova has an unwavering sense of identity and a strong-minded lyrical narrative that gives her music passion and heart. Her empowering lyrics, perfect pitch, layered over shimmering splashes of pop make Nova Miller a unique force in music.

Listen here: