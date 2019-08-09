Nora En Pure Releases PURE REMIXES VOL. 1

Revisiting two of her globally adored releases, the Queen of Deep House invites two of her label partners to put their own spin on 'Come With Me' and 'Polynesia' in a two-track remix EP. Nora En Pure's 'Pure Remixes Vol.1' is out now via Enormous Tunes.



Musical mastermind Passenger 10 provides an enchanting rendition of Nora's breakthrough single 'Come With Me'. Picking up the tempo and lacing the original with a deliciously deep bassline, Passenger 10 transforms the laidback classic into a clubber's paradise. Dance music veteran Daniel Portman takes Nora's stunning EP title track 'Polynesia' to a totally different dimension. Capturing the essence of the dancefloor with a groovy, yet elegant musical arrangement, Daniel's rework is built up around the original's iconic piano hook. With light percussion and organic synths, this remix is the perfect sunrise soundtrack on a warm summer's night.



With her summer tour in full swing, Nora En Pure can look back at standout shows all over the globe, including Electroland at Disneyland Paris, Electrobeach Festival, Tomorrowland, Pacha Ibiza, Encore Beach Club Las Vegas and most recently her own Purified event in San Francisco. Touring the world at a superhuman rate, she will be playing at the likes of Moonrise Festival, World Club Dome Cruise Edition, Hï Ibiza, Mysteryland, Electric Zoo and many more club performances over the next month. With these new additions to her ever-growing musical repertoire, Nora En Pure continues to dominate the world of deep house with her captivating style of dance music.





