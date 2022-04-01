Noir-Pop Artist EMELINE Unveils 'Cinderella's Dead'

Today, emerging artist EMELINE shares her magnetic new single "cinderella's dead" - a darkly enchanting anthem that brilliantly subverts the fairy-tale narrative. Already a viral hit on TikTok, the Rhode Island-born singer/songwriter's latest release is available to download/stream HERE.

Co-written by EMELINE, "cinderella's dead" brings her smoldering noir-pop sound to a boldly detailed reflection on briefly losing herself to a relationship. With its warped melodies and wildly intriguing vocal work, the slow-burning track proves destined for icon status in its elegantly explosive chorus: "I forgot I was a bad bitch/Tragic/Breaking all the rules/'Cause they were only habits." Since the L.A.-based phenom first teased the song on TikTok, "cinderella's dead" has amassed a staggering 34 million views. Watch the lyric video HERE.

"cinderella's dead is the rejection to my past self," says EMELINE. "It's no longer accepting mistreatment and pleasing others at my own expense. It's coming out of the darkness from a relationship that made me forget my worthiness. It's the moment where I remember how it felt to love myself and my life before the relationship even happened and meet a newer me. It's the killing of old patterns and rejoice in the freedom of what life can be - one that is anything I want it to be, with my days and nights taking me anywhere they may."

Her first new music in 2022, "cinderella's dead" arrives as EMELINE's follow-up to "what it means to be a girl" - a December 2021 release that speaks out on her experience as a young woman in a dangerously toxic culture (sample lyric: "We're living in a world/Where I get into clubs/Because I'm hot as f/But I don't trust what's in my cup"). The deceptively breezy song premiered just ten days after EMELINE shared the video for "this is how i learn to say no" - a massively inspiring anthem for setting boundaries and reclaiming your power. Released in August, "this is how i learn to say no" immediately established EMELINE as a self-assured and strong-minded artist who's entirely fearless when it comes to speaking her truth.

A multi-instrumentalist who plays guitar and piano, EMELINE first broke through with her hypnotic single "flowers & sex": a June 2021 release that hit #4 on Spotify's U.S. Viral 50 chart, surpassed 10 million global streams within just eight weeks, landed on nearly 30 Spotify editorial playlists, and earned critical praise from outlets like Earmilk and Paper (who noted that the "blunt pop anthem...arrives at a time when people are craving a little self-love and a lot of sexual pleasure after a year of endless isolation"). With her gritty honesty and empowered vulnerability, EMELINE is now at work on more new music driven by her mission of uplifting and supporting women everywhere.

