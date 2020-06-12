Nohokai Releases New Single 'Asphalt' Featuring R.A. The Rugged Man

Hawaiian born Emcee/Producer Nohokai has announced details for the upcoming release of his upcoming new album "Mixed Emotions" via Perfect Time Music Group on July 17th, 2020. In anticipation of the album release next month, Nohokai has released the album's lead single "Asphalt" featuring R.A. The Rugged Man across all digital platforms today.

Listen below!

Hawaiian born emcee and Producer, Nohokai, has created an underground hip-hop debut for the ages in the form of his new album "Mixed Emotions". Nohokai has assembled an all-star cast of guests for the album that reads like a lineup worthy of a festival stage including Gift of Gab, R.A. the Rugged Man, Locksmith, Chino XL, and more. Nohokai meshes his boom-bap production style with some venomous lyrical attack from the co-artists that have blessed this body of work with insane verses.

Having previously channeled his creativity as an MC, Nohokai graced stages across the Hawaiian islands with many of the artists featured on the album including Gift of Gab. As he matured, Nohokai realized that performing as an MC wasn't his true calling and instead turned to the studio as his rightful place in the hip-hop ecosystem. Now as a grown man with a growing list of responsibilities, Nohokai has put everything he's got into this full-length debut as a producer. The result is a polished, mature, aggressive sound that rings of the same urgency Nohokai feels for his musical abilities. It's a now-or-never moment for Nohokai and despite the talent and a dope album to show for it, he's having "Mixed Emotions".

