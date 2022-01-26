Noga Erez Drops Full Band Cover of Lil Nas X's 'INDUSTRY BABY'







Today, Noga Erez presents her own epic full band acoustic cover of the Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow mega-smash "Industry Baby."

Flanked by a ten-piece ensemble complete with horn section, she delivers a slick and soaring take on the chart-topping banger. Trumpets underline the melody with jazzy flair as she leans into the groove with spirit, soul, and style. Noga reimagines, recharges, and re-energizes "Industry Baby" with her fiery performance.

Regarding the cover, she said, "When I first heard 'Industry Baby,' like so many others, I was hooked instantly. Ori Rousso, my partner, and I have been working for quite some time on various projects integrating brass and woodwind instruments. We wanted to see this come to life with a full unplugged brass orchestra and a band, similar to our KIDS (Against The Machine) project. So, we just went for it. It was incredibly fun and challenging. Lil Nas X is an insane vocalist, and I had the best time working on this cover."

It picks up where she left off on last year's tastemaker-approved KIDS (Against the Machine). On the latter, she reupped her 2021 second full-length offering, KIDS, with only organic instrumentation and zero machine accompaniment.

In a recent cover story, FLOOD Magazine raved, "Her experimental approach and unflinching honesty are very much apparent on 2021's KIDS, but the gloom is now illuminated by a faint flicker of hope. That light grows brighter on the Israeli singer/songwriter's just-released acoustic album, KIDS (Against the Machine)," and V Magazine attested, "It makes each and every song goddamn catchy. Like catchy to the extent that even skimming through them will have them populating your brain for the rest of the day." Meanwhile, AV Club noted, "Erez and her collaborators (primarily partner Ori Rousso) reshape KIDS into a retro-soul parade of funky rhythms and even funkier style." Perhaps, The Line Of Best Fit summed it up best as "everything people want from Noga Erez."

KIDS comes packed with chart-worthy outspoken pop anthems for the 21st century. It showcases Noga's style, growing into a crisp bombastic sound she crafts with Ori Rousso. Its earworms and crisp productions are locked around lyrics that deal with the personal and the political; mortality and loss; war and peace, insecurity, and ambition.

Last year, Noga sold out shows across North America in support of KIDS and KIDS (Against The Machine). Additionally, she has graced the bills of Lollapalooza, Firefly, ACL, Outside Lands, and more. She's also notably performed on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! and Kelly Clarkson Live.

Noga Erez burst onto the scene with her debut album 'Off The Radar' in 2017, winning acclaim across the globe. While the music she makes in collaboration with her partner and co-writer, composer, and producer Ori Rousso, exploits many of the more physical, dynamic elements of electronic & pop music, it also embraces a cerebral sensitivity that's made her one of her home city's most exciting, idiosyncratic artists.

The grainy textures and potent atmospheres forged with her synths and ingenious beats bravely straddle genres. Her 2018 standalone singles "Bad Habits" and "Cash Out (feat. SAMMUS)," and 2019 collaboration with ECHO, "Chin Chin" saw her continuing to forge a path of uncompromising and unpredictable, gritty, truth-seeking alt-pop.

