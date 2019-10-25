Noella Rain Releases New Empowering Single 'Phoenix'

Just shy of reaching 17, Noella Rain has continued to show her emotional complexity and wisdom beyond her years throughout each musical release. Her most recent single "Phoenix" is only another added bonus to understanding the power of Rain's songwriting.

With an infusion of rock and soul, "Phoenix" reveals a powerful vocal performance from Rain. The single is momentous for the young artist as it brings her full circle. She reveals, through the lyrics, a compelling story of finally reaching empowerment as she let's go of her fears and limitations.

With over 60,000 collective streams on Spotify, the 16-year-old indie songwriter has connected her lyricism and soulful vocal style to a new audience. Like many of her songs, Noella Rain focuses on channeling her personal experiences to create intricate stories that resonate with her fans.

Now, Noella Rain is excited to continue to connect with her fans through her upcoming single release, "Phoenix". The track is also the final single to be released until her debut album, "Phoenix", drops on November 2nd, which also happens to be her 17th birthday. The album is a musical diary of Noella's own personal journey over the past two years documenting feelings of hopelessness and transitions to empowerment.

