Nobide Releases Sunsquabi Remix 'Chrysalis'

Denver, Colorado-based live-electronic outfit Nobide have officially released a new remix of SunSquabi's "Chrysalis" today on all platforms (Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, and more).

Listen to the track below!

On the heels of their special Halloween performance at the Boulder Theater with Sunsquabi, the band is ready to release their collaborative track which features a remix of "Chrysalis" from SunSquabi's new album Instinct.

Nobide has successfully been releasing singles over the last two years garnering press from This Song Is Sick, Boulder Beat, Live For Live Music, Compose Yourself Magazine, and even The Shakti Journal. Nick Vann's edgy production, drummer Matt McElwain's driving rhythms and saxophonist Tanner Fruit's affinity for jazz and texture lead to a genre-bending and fresh sound with each single building an exponentially growing a dedicated fanbase.

Prior to their Halloween show at the Boulder Theatre with Sunsquabi, Nobide sold out their first-ever Denver headlining show earlier this year after having supported acts like The Floozies, Michal Menert, and Spafford. After making serious waves at Summer Camp Music Festival, Sonic Bloom, Camp Bisco Music Festival lineup, and with Hulaween on the horizon, the band is ready to finish this year out strong.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You