Noah Solt Releases Fourth Single 'Ever Been' Off Upcoming Debut Album

Singer/songwriter Noah Solt has returned with his latest single, 'Ever Been,' released by Starita Records. With roots in folk storytelling and an expansion on Americana sensibilities in previous releases, the track features themes of life after heartache wrapped in warm introspection and a touch of melancholy. It is just a taste of what is in store from his upcoming debut album, 'Big Water,' a further exploration of self-reflection and hope.

The track follows Solt's first three releases, 'Spheres,' 'After All,' and 'The Fold,' lauded by critics as noteworthy additions to contemporary chamber pop and acoustic rock in EARMILK, Notion, Wonderland, and CLASH. The releases also received Top 10 placements across 300+ Spotify playlists. Listeners of Noah Kahan will gravitate towards the commercial, yet confessional indie folk appeal of 'Ever Been.'

Raised in the landlocked Colorado Rocky Mountains and having developed skills as a guitarist, Solt's inherent musical talents found him at Berklee College of Music in Boston during the onslaught of COVID-19. He chose to step away from the clear-cut path of school in 2020, instead opting to follow his heart and become a professional sailor. Along his trips, his music was a guiding force, always with him as he marveled at the vastness, unchecked power, and beauty of the ocean. It became his single greatest inspiration, as he found himself penning the tracks on Big Water with themes of transition that mimicked the sunrise he often watched on his boat. The album deals with finding empowerment to face the challenging unknowns in life, as well as connection in the vast spaces of such unknowns.

'Ever Been' (and the rest of Big Water) was produced and recorded at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama in collaboration with GRAMMY-recognized producer, Starita. Starita is well recognized for his unique genre blending style incorporating electronic elements blended with live instrumentation that stems from his deep roots in electronic, dance, ambient, and classical music; resulting in a lush yet complex soundscape. This track was written by Solt as he underwent a transformative journey to self-love following a breakup. "It reminds me I am enough and I hope when fans listen to it, they will have clearer eyes, and see they are enough too," he shares.

Starita immediately gravitated towards the track after Solt shared it with him; launching into pre-production. As with other tracks on the Big Water sessions, 'Ever Been' was recorded with the help of the Muscle Shoals in-studio band The Slow Burners. According to Starita, "They immediately channeled the sentiment of the song and it sounds so effortless. Every note of this song sounds as if it was meant to be. I hope fans take away a sense of reflection and peace when they hear this tune."

Collaborating with The Slow Burners adds an extra layer to every production, and makes for a richer, fuller sound. Solt expands, "My favorite part of the recording process was realizing that working and trusting others with my music actually makes the song more personal than when I write alone."

'Ever Been' is a true highlight of Big Water; encapsulating not only Solt's innate songwriting capabilities but his skill for composing melodies that perfectly encapsulate the complexities of human emotion - the highs and lows of life, just like the waves of the ocean. He summarizes, "These are my personal stories about my journey of allowing the light of hope back into my life."