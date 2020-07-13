No Joy Shares the Music Video for 'Four'

Montreal's No Joy today reveal their latest video, "Four."



Frontperson and principal songwriter Jasamine White-Gluz calls the track "perhaps my favorite No Joy song ever written." It is taken from No Joy's new album, Motherhood, out on August 21 st via Joyful Noise / Hand Drawn Dracula.



Watch the video below!



No Joy's latest video follows Kanienʼkehá꞉ka (Mohawk) visual artist Ashley Diabo at her home in Kahnawake. Ashley's art is inspired by her home, family, Pennywise and nature. Makeup has been her primary medium, having worked with Dazed Magazine, SSENSE, Hunter Schafer, and King Kong Magazine.



No Joy teamed up with Jodi Heartz with the aim, explains Jasamine, "to appreciate Ashley at

home, hoping to inspire all to embrace the love and inspiration of their home the way Ashley reminds us every day. She has a special gift to make the everyday more and better and magical."



Ashley, Jodi and No Joy are urging listeners to make donations to the following organizations:



Canadian Roots Exchange

Native Women's Association of Canada

True North Aid

Unist'ot'en Camp



For No Joy's first full length in five years, Jasamine White-Gluz took what she learned from synthesis, reincorporated guitars, and produced an album that is not a departure from No Joy's early shoegaze, but a stylistically omnivorous expansion that ekes into trip hop, trance and nu-metal. Motherhood is the culmination of years composing outside of her comfort zone, and a return to DIY recording with a leveled-up expertise in production.

Related Articles View More Music Stories