No Joy Shares Cover of Deftones' 'Teenager'

No Joy, the genre-defying project of Jasamine White-Gluz, has shared a video for their cover of Deftones' "Teenager (From Heaven)" from their upcoming EP, Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven.

"I have never been shy about my love for Deftones," says White-Gluz. "White Pony is one of my favorite records of all time and the track Teenager was proof to me that they were a band bigger than any nu-metal confines they were trapped in. It's such a sensitive and delicate song sequenced right in the center of a very heavy album. We recorded our version completely remotely. Nailah's harp, Tara's lapsteel, and Ouri's experimental cello really capture the emotional feeling I had when I first heard the song as a teenager."

As a companion & contrast to themes presented on both 2020's Motherhood and upcoming EP, White-Gluz was interested in the aesthetic tradition of cinema-verité & youth-directed expression. While the video for the previously released single "Kidder (From Heaven)" was created from the perspective 7-year-old director Sloan, the video for "Teenager (From Heaven)" was directed & shot by 15-year-old Kevin in Arizona.

"I took the videos cause I want something to remember when I grow up. It's always the small moments like skating around with your friends or walking around your high school campus that means the most," says the video's director. "It's gonna be really cool when I get older and see these old videos with all my old classmates and friends.''

Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven is available for pre-order now and due May 19th via Joyful Noise and via Handrawn Dracula in Canada.

Photo Credit: Jodi Heartz & Alex Blouin