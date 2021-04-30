Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 30, 2021  
Nightly Releases New Single 'lover/loner' Today

Today, Nashville-based band Nightly have released their new single, "lover/loner," via BMG: LISTEN HERE. Written and recorded on the beach in Florida, the song's sunny and upbeat sound is juxtaposed against the lyrics, "the angel's always trying to fight the devil on my shoulder / one day I'm in love and the other I'm a loner."

"We wanted to write a song about the duality and human condition that we feel so often. The spectrum of emotions that we personally go through and wrestle with," Nightly shared about the track. "As much as we try to maintain a positive mindset, we're acknowledging the battle with the darker side of our brain. It's just a really open honest perspective of what goes through our heads on a daily basis."

This is Nightly's latest offering since their recently released night, love you. (alt EP) which featured reimagined and stripped-downtracks from their debut record. Perfectly demonstrating their ability to color outside of the lines and push themselves creatively, they reworked pop-driven upbeat songs like "so sly" and "summer" into acoustic-driven tracks. The release of the night, love you. (alt EP) follows the Nashville-based band's highly anticipated debut album night, love you., which dropped in the autumn of last year. Touching on themes like growing up, mental health, summer love, and more, the debut record night, love you. has been supported by the likes of Flaunt, 1883 Magazine, Alternative Press, MTV and more.

Listen to the debut album HERE.


