Nicky Romero and Timmy Trumpet Join Forces for Vocal 138 BPM Club Track 'Falling'

After releasing his dance-pop crossover earlier this month, Nicky Romero returns to heavier beats on his new single "Falling." Romero teamed up with fellow dance music veteran Timmy Trumpet for the track, which delivers all the elements of a tried and tested club anthem.

Opening with enthusiastic melodies and soaring vocals, "Falling" kicks into high gear at a heart-pounding 138 beats per minute during its crescendo. Romero and Trumpet have already tested it out in their live sets, including during their b2b during ADE 2019 and at Echostage in Washington, DC, to rave reactions. This is a track for fans craving a classic party starter as well as new listeners waiting for an introduction to real club life. Let's hope this isn't the only collaboration we get from these two talented artists this year.



After taking the world by storm with early hits such as "Legacy" (with Krewella) and #1 single "I Could Be The One" (with Avicii), Nicky Romero quickly proved that his talent is ever-evolving and here to stay. After launching his Protocol Recordings imprint in 2012, the renowned performer, producer and label head continued his personal successes with a string of high-profile releases, ranging from collabs with Mike Williams & Amba Shepherd, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, W&W, DallasK & XYLØ and Steve Aoki & Kiiara to remixes for the likes of Kygo, Rita Ora, David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Jess Glynne and more.

All the while showcasing his label's roster via his weekly Protocol Radio show, Nicky Romero continues to touch down across the globe for his incredible live performances, including residencies at Las Vegas' Hakkasan and Omnia and his annual performance at Ultra Music Festival in Miami. Timmy Trumpet is a multi-platinum artist who most recently showcased his "World At Our Feet" world tour with over 60 dates and hosted stages at Tomorrowland and Creamfields. He will also be a special guest on Steve Aoki's upcoming "Neon Future IV" tour across North America. With exciting collaborations like "Falling" now under their belt, rest assured that this is bound to be a huge year for both Nicky Romero and Timmy Trumpet.

Listen to "Falling" below:





