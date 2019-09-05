Nicki Minaj is Retiring From Music

Variety reports that singer Nicki Minaj will retire from music to focus on her family.

"I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, [X] in the box- cuz ain't nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE," she tweeted. See the tweet below.

She recently announced that she'll soon be marrying her boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

Minaj is best known for hit songs like "Superbass," "Bang Bang," "Anaconda," and "Starships."







