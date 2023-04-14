Nicki Minaj Hops on Ice Spice's “Princess Diana” Remix

Nicki Minaj has joined Ice Spice on a remix of "Princess Diana."

Last year saw Ice Spice establish herself as one of the most notable names in the rap game. The New Year's, 2000, baby came out of 2022 as TikTok's #1 Emerging Artist of the Year, Vevo's 2023 DSCVR Artist to Watch, Shazam's Top 2023 Artist Prediction, Billboard's Hip Hop Rookie of the month and rounded out 2022 as BET's Amplified Artist of the month.

Today Ice Spice can boast over 168 million global streams and she has received critical praise from The New York Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Spotify, The FADER, REVOLT, NPR, and more.

Home to her three breakout viral hits - "Munch (Feelin U)," "Bikini Bottom," and the recent "In Ha Mood" - her recent EP "Like..?" adds three new infectious bangers to the burgeoning Ice Spice canon. "Gangsta Boo with Lil Tjay" is a bass-boosted collaboration with fellow Bronx native Lil Tjay, transforming Diddy's 2000 hit "I Need A Girl Pt. 2" into a drill love song. "Actin' A Smoochie" embraces the Jersey club sound that defines the Bronx scene, creating a party anthem that explores another popular bit of NYC slang.

The percolating "Princess Diana" combines a signature RIOT melody with some of Ice's best bars, commenting on her it girl status: "Nowadays I be duckin' them cameras/And they hot that I'm up on 'em banners/Callin' my phone but they know I don't answer/In the hood, I'm like Princess Diana."

Ice Spice's road to stardom accelerated with "Munch," but she's been buzzing in NYC for a long time. At age seven she was writing poetry and freestyling, and from there she first gained attention with "No Clarity," a bite-sized banger that decries the lack of communication in a relationship, and the soul-sampling "Name Of Love," which Ebro featured as his "discovery of the day" on Apple Music Radio. With more music on the way, the unbothered and effortlessly rising superstar has proved the Bronx born It Girl is here to stay.

Listen to the new remix here: