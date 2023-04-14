Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nicki Minaj Hops on Ice Spice's “Princess Diana” Remix

Nicki Minaj Hops on Ice Spice's “Princess Diana” Remix

The percolating "Princess Diana" combines a signature RIOT melody with some of Ice and Nicki's best bars.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Nicki Minaj has joined Ice Spice on a remix of "Princess Diana."

Last year saw Ice Spice establish herself as one of the most notable names in the rap game. The New Year's, 2000, baby came out of 2022 as TikTok's #1 Emerging Artist of the Year, Vevo's 2023 DSCVR Artist to Watch, Shazam's Top 2023 Artist Prediction, Billboard's Hip Hop Rookie of the month and rounded out 2022 as BET's Amplified Artist of the month.

Today Ice Spice can boast over 168 million global streams and she has received critical praise from The New York Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Spotify, The FADER, REVOLT, NPR, and more.

Home to her three breakout viral hits - "Munch (Feelin U)," "Bikini Bottom," and the recent "In Ha Mood" - her recent EP "Like..?" adds three new infectious bangers to the burgeoning Ice Spice canon. "Gangsta Boo with Lil Tjay" is a bass-boosted collaboration with fellow Bronx native Lil Tjay, transforming Diddy's 2000 hit "I Need A Girl Pt. 2" into a drill love song. "Actin' A Smoochie" embraces the Jersey club sound that defines the Bronx scene, creating a party anthem that explores another popular bit of NYC slang.

The percolating "Princess Diana" combines a signature RIOT melody with some of Ice's best bars, commenting on her it girl status: "Nowadays I be duckin' them cameras/And they hot that I'm up on 'em banners/Callin' my phone but they know I don't answer/In the hood, I'm like Princess Diana."

Ice Spice's road to stardom accelerated with "Munch," but she's been buzzing in NYC for a long time. At age seven she was writing poetry and freestyling, and from there she first gained attention with "No Clarity," a bite-sized banger that decries the lack of communication in a relationship, and the soul-sampling "Name Of Love," which Ebro featured as his "discovery of the day" on Apple Music Radio. With more music on the way, the unbothered and effortlessly rising superstar has proved the Bronx born It Girl is here to stay.

Listen to the new remix here:



Sam Macpherson Releases Sophomore EP Powerlines Photo
Sam Macpherson Releases Sophomore EP 'Powerlines'
Co-produced by MacPherson, Adam Yaron, Tommy English, Jeremy Hatcher, and Gabe Simon, the record is illustrated by lush soundscapes and powerful, vivid lyricism that will have listeners hanging on to every word he sings; each lyric and melody is infused with tangible detail. Watch the new music video now!
Soul-Pop Powerhouse Lindsey Lomis Releases New Universe EP Photo
Soul-Pop Powerhouse Lindsey Lomis Releases New 'Universe' EP
Lomis made waves with 2020’s In the Madness EP and a string of live dates supporting artists like The Brook & The Bluff, “Slow Motion” collaborator JoJo, Lawrence, and Lexi Jayde. She also earned support from Justin Bieber, Meghan Trainor, Shawn Mendes, Joe Jonas, Allen Stone, and more. Most recently, she just wrapped up a tour with Joshua Bassett.
Good Kid Release New EP Good Kid 3 Photo
Good Kid Release New EP 'Good Kid 3'
Rambunctious indie-rockers Good Kid have released their newest EP Good Kid 3, which features previously new songs “Osmosis,” “Orbit,” and “Madeleine,” as well as singles “Mimi’s Delivery Service,” “First Rate Town,” and “No Time To Explain.”
Alok and Solardo Collaborate to Release New Track Over Again Photo
Alok and Solardo Collaborate to Release New Track 'Over Again'
Brazilian music superstar and philanthropist Alok, known globally for collaborations with John Legend, Jason Derulo, Tove Lo, Ellie Goulding, and many more, has joined forces with UK-based dance music duo Solardo to release their new club single, “Over Again.” The high-energy dance track will undoubtedly get the dancefloor moving all Summer long.

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Watch Hal Prince Talk THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in 1988 CBS SUNDAY MORNING SegmentVideo: Watch Hal Prince Talk THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in 1988 CBS SUNDAY MORNING Segment
April 13, 2023

CBS Sunday Morning has shared an interview segment 1988 featuring Hal Prince discussing the opening of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. The segment, which features footage of the original Broadway cast in rehearsals and performing, spotlights how Prince brought the musical to Broadway. Watch the video now!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA TomorrowNEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Tomorrow
April 13, 2023

The company of New York, New York will perform on Good Morning America tomorrow, April 14. NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's 'The Girl From Plainville') as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s 'Dear Edward'), Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, and more.
Eels Confirm Vinyl Reissue of 'Blinking Lights and Other Revelations' AlbumEels Confirm Vinyl Reissue of 'Blinking Lights and Other Revelations' Album
April 13, 2023

EELS confirm the limited-edition remastered vinyl reissue of their acclaimed 2005 album, Blinking Lights and Other Revelations. First released in April 2005, Blinking Lights endures as one of the band’s most personal records since 1998’s Electro-Shock Blues, with songs about faith, responsibility, growing up, dignity, hope and renewal.
Peacock to Debut Documentary on the True COCAINE BEAR StoryPeacock to Debut Documentary on the True COCAINE BEAR Story
April 13, 2023

COCAINE BEAR: THE TRUE STORY dives deep into the bizarre actual events behind the hit Hollywood movie Cocaine Bear. The documentary tells the story of Kentucky blueblood Drew Thornton and the infamous drug run that will forever link him to a Georgia bear on cocaine. Watch the video trailer for the one-hour documentary now!
D4VD Unveils New Single 'Sleep Well'D4VD Unveils New Single 'Sleep Well'
April 13, 2023

18-year-old genre-defying artist d4vd releases his latest single “Sleep Well.' The track is a highlight off his highly anticipated, upcoming debut EP Petals to Thorns. Directed by Chris Villa, the accompanying music video follows suit with a touching montage of d4vd and his love interest immersed in celestial, candle-lit backdrops.
share