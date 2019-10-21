Nick Murphy Releases DANGEROUS EP

Nick Murphy has just released his Dangerous EP, featuring 4-versions of one of his acclaimed second album Run Fast Sleep Naked's key singles. The track was praised by Time Magazine as being "multi-layered and experimental, but maintains an acoustic heartbeat and a measured, reflective tone." The EP features remixes from frequent collaborators Cleopold and Marcus Marr, as well as the track's demo. Purchase the EP via Downtown / Future Classic / Opulent HERE: https://smarturl.it/nm_cf_dangerous_ep.

Murphy also recently released the performance video "Dangerous (Live from Orchard Street)," filmed on his Lower East Side balcony in New York City.

Nick Murphy's latest album Run Fast Sleep Naked was released earlier this year to critical acclaim around the world. The album, co-produced with Dave Harrington, is a bold and dynamic body of work and shows an artist who is always pushing boundaries. Murphy spent four years traveling the world solo with a microphone in his suitcase, recording his vocal tracks in whichever spaces and environments most inspired him. During that time, he immersed himself in intense self-examination, a process aided by his reading of Joseph Campbell's theories of the artist's shaman-like role in modern society. Run Fast Sleep Naked is a hypnotically candid document of that searching, an album equally informed by constant questioning and steadily arriving at fragments of truth. Stream / order the album here: http://smarturl.it/RFSN.

Run Fast Sleep Naked is the latest in a series of widely acclaimed releases from the singer / producer / multi-instrumentalist, including Built on Glass-a platinum-selling effort that won him seven ARIA Music Awards including Best Male Artist and Producer of the Year, and lead to him playing sold out shows on five continents; appearing at major international festivals including Coachella and Glastonbury; performing on television internationally including The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!; and seeing his music videos receive hundreds of millions of views, including over 190 million views alone for his MTV VMA-nominated video for "Gold," directed by Hiro Murai (Atlanta).

'DANGEROUS' EP TRACK LISTING

01 - Dangerous (album version)

02 - Dangerous (Cleopold Remix)

03 - Dangerous (Marcus Marr Pocket Mix)

04 - Dangerous (Demo)





