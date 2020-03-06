Nick Murphy Drops Surprise Instrumental LP

For the new LP Music for Silence - out today - Nick Murphy needed solitude.



Murphy, under his former pseudonym, was one of the first to burst out of the soundcloud streaming world and onto the global stage with the release of his 2014 platinum selling debut LP Built on Glass. He spent the next half decade on the road, traveling with a microphone in his suitcase, recording his sophomore LP Run Fast Sleep Naked on the fly.



"Afterwards, I needed all the silence in the world to unpack things," explains Murphy. "So I found a place. A large empty old church in upstate New York not far from the river. I had my piano shipped to the space by removalists and wheeled it into the center of the room. I'd play for hours everyday then sleep in the cold old chapel room. In the mornings I wrote in my journal."



The result is Music for Silence, a reflective and exploratory ten-track collection teeming with sophisticated swells, and fluid melodies borne of solitude and rebirth.



The album, released earlier this year exclusively via Calm, the #1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation, saw more than a quarter million streams in its first day on the app (as a comparison Moby had 100K and Sigur Ros had 53K in the first 24-hours releasing music with Calm).



In its first month, it was streamed 2.2 Million times, 5x more than other Calm music partnerships, and it remains the #1 favorited music on the app.



Now fans outside of the Calm community can experience the music beginning tomorrow when it's out digitally.



Steeped in private rumination, Music for Silence serves as a salve for the weary. The songs are hushed and introspective, skeletal but saturated. The album is both offering and communion, an exercise in intimacy and expanse that inhabits the space between breaths.



The Melbourne-bred singer, producer, multi-instrumentalist now resides in New York City.



"This was unquestionably the most cathartic experience of my life," says Murphy.

Music for Silence is the latest in a series of widely acclaimed releases from Nick Murphy, including 2019's Run Fast Sleep Naked ft. critically acclaimed single "Dangerous"and debut LP Built on Glass-a platinum-selling effort that won him seven ARIA Music Awards including Best Male Artist and Producer of the Year. The breakout album lead to Murphy playing sold out shows on five continents; appearing at major international festivals including Coachella and Glastonbury; performing on television internationally including The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and hundreds of millions of streams and views, including over 190 million views alone for his MTV VMA-nominated video for "Gold," directed by Hiro Murai (Atlanta).

Calm is a leading global health and wellness brand with the #1 app for sleep, meditation and relaxation. The company is on a mission to make the world happier and healthier. With hundreds of hours of original audio content, the Calm app helps users cope with some of the most important mental health issues of the modern age including anxiety, stress and insomnia. Apple's 2017 iPhone App of the Year and Inc's 19th fastest growing company boasts over 65 million downloads to date, averaging 85,000 new users daily.

Music for Silence Tracklist

And You Don't Even Know You Hurt Me

Blood And

Tongue (Lift 4)

For Oscar

Rabbit Feet

Everyday Feelings

Waterfalls

Salt of the Heart

Salt of the Heart Pt 2

I work for the Universe





