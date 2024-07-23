Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Release 'Long Dark Night'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have unveiled “Long Dark Night,” the third single from the band’s 18th studio album Wild God, set for release August 30th.

This intimate twilight ballad is inspired by the poem “Dark Night of the Soul” by the Spanish 16th-century poet St. John of the Cross. Through its reflective lyrics, the track evokes the poem’s themes of struggle and transcendence.

Of the track, Cave says “Long Dark Night is inspired by one of the greatest and most powerful poems of conversion ever written. Ultimately, though, it's a beautiful country tune. It feels like a sweet companion to the song, Wild God.”

Across ten tracks on Wild God, the band dance between convention and experimentation, taking left-turns and detours that heighten the rich imagery and emotion in Cave’s soul-stirring narratives. It is the sound of a group emboldened by reconnection and taking flight. There are moments that touch fondly upon the Bad Seeds’ past but they are fleeting, and serve only to imbue the relentless and restless forward motion of the band.

Produced by Cave and Warren Ellis, and mixed by David Fridmann, Cave began writing the album on New Year’s Day 2023. With sessions at Miraval Studios in Provence, France and Soundtree Studios in London, England, the Bad Seeds added their unique alchemy, with additional performances from Colin Greenwood (bass) and Luis Almau (nylon string guitar, acoustic guitar).

Wild God will be released on Bad Seed in partnership with Play It Again Sam on streaming, CD, and standard and limited edition vinyl.

Wild God track listing is as follows:

1. Song of the Lake

2. Wild God

3. Frogs

4. Joy

5. Final Rescue Attempt

6. Conversion

7. Cinnamon Horses

8. Long Dark Night

9. O Wow O Wow (How Wonderful She Is)

10. As the Waters Cover the Sea

Photo Credit: Megan Cullen

Comments