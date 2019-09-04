Nic Fanciulli Adds Guests for DANCE OR DIE Residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza

Nic Fanciulli will be joined in the booth by a diverse range of electronic artists for the next leg of his weekly DANCE OR DIE residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza.



Kicking off on Wednesday 4th September, the lineup features Swedish house golden boy DJ Seinfeld, LA-based artist Eagles & Butterflies, renowned Greek selector DJ Angelo and a soon-to-be-announced special guest.



The summer series has already hit the ground running, with a successful opening on 19th June that saw a star-studded lineup, including Spanish titan Paco Osuna and dance music legend Carl Cox, who will be joining Nic for the closing party also.



With a nod to the hedonistic days of rave, DANCE OR DIE is a no-nonsense event which is all about the experience on the dancefloor. Every Wednesday, Ushuaïa Ibiza is transformed into a limitless, post-apocalyptic neon-playground. Revellers are invited to dance under the sun, and into the night, as Fanciulli and his expertly-curated lineup of guests transform your mind, body and soul.



"For me, DANCE OR DIE is about creating an environment where everyone feels welcome," Fanciulliexplains. "I want people from all walks of life to come and lose themselves in the music, the experience, and to listen with an open heart."



Yann Pissenem, Ushuaïa Ibiza's founder and CEO, adds: "It's a pleasure to begin this new chapter with Nic Fanciulli. The concept is a result of many conversations over the years and I'm looking forward to making our vision a reality this season with DANCE OR DIE."



Continually keeping the fans guessing, this week's DANCE OR DIE locks in the most leftfield lineup yet.





