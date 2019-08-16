News Anchor Dan Ashley Turns To Music With New Single 'What Really Matters'

Americana/Country-Rock artist Dan Ashley is releasing "What Really Matters" as the first of what will be several tracks from a future album collection due out in 2020. The track, written by Dan Ashley and producer Bill Bentley, is a deeply personal song, forged by the more than three decades Ashley has worked as a leading American television journalist and the last decade as a singer and songwriter.

"I have been fortunate in my life and television career to have seen many places and met many people across the country and the world. In thirty-five years on the air reporting the events of our time, I've seen a lot- both good and bad. But in every instance, I have seen the power of kindness and caring toward those in need. This song is their story and mine". -Dan Ashley

"What Really Matters" will be available on all digital platforms including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and Amazon Music.

Hailing from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Dan has been around music his entire life and is proud to share his original music which is rich with emotion and authenticity. An accomplished singer, Dan regularly performs with his band of remarkable musicians who have all toured with major artists. Over the years, Dan has opened for major acts including Eddie Money, REO Speedwagon, Cheap Trick, Melissa Etheridge, and Patti LaBelle. He is also regularly asked to sing the National Anthem at a variety of events including the NBA, MLB, college sports, and more. From performing at the San Francisco Aids Walk and the San Francisco Pride Parade to his own foundation Rock the CASA, Dan Ashley has been committed to using his notoriety to give back to his community in various ways.

Follow Dan's music on the web, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram at http://www.DanAshleyMusic.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You