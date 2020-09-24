New Music: Sikiru Adepoju's á»ŒPáº¸ Album (Gratitude) - Features The Riddim Doctors

The album features known musicians such as, Babatunde Olatunji, Giovanni Hidalgo, Zakir Hussain and more.

MansMark Records announces the much-anticipated á»ŒPáº¸ Album, a debut by Nigerian Grammy-winning recording artist and percussionist, Sikiru Adepoju is out!

Preview "á»ŒPáº¸ (Gratitude)" HERE: https://mansmark.com/

"Sikiru Adepoju the Mozart of his instrument--a virtuoso talking drummer" - Mickey Hart.

Announcing the release today, MansMark Records, the AfroWest Music Hub, says the floor is now open to fans, for a potpourri of choice music put together by some of the world best.

The official release of á»ŒPáº¸ (Yoruba-Nigeria word for Gratitude) follows the unveiling of three appetizing singles from the collection: "Ajaja" (I am The Spirit); "Goin' Somewhere"; and "Take Me Home, Country Roads" - a vibrant remake of John Denver's iconic song of the same title.

Other titles from the 9-track album include: "Dide Afrika" (Wake Up Afrika); "Idaji" (Sunrise); "I'll Take You There"; "Ire Temi" (My Success); "Palm Wine"; and "Lana Dewa" (Clear The Way).

The album is available on digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes Store, Amazon Music, and most music stores globally.

The Riddim Doctors project aims to celebrate African roots music while also infusing it with diverse new flavors: "The hope behind the album is to unite people in celebration of life and goodness," says Adepoju.

According to the Founder/CEO of MansMark Records, Prince Ayo Manuel Ajisebutu, Sikiru Adepoju together with some key members of Riddim Doctors have encountered many twists and turns during the creation process.

"The unwavering determination of Sikiru Adepoju, continually supported by his friend of many years, Val Serrant, is beyond measure. Sikiru's stubbornness about giving birth to his dreams, no matter how long it took, should be looked to for inspiration by anyone that dares to raise themselves higher. The lifeblood of the album is to elevate people's spirits and ignite the essence of á»ŒPáº¸ in the listener. When the spirit of á»ŒPáº¸ is awakened in you, you will see the good in every situation. Embracing the spirit of á»ŒPáº¸, gratitude, can reduce most of the tensions in our lives as we transform into better and more loving human beings. Unleash the spirit of á»ŒPáº¸ in you," he says.

The album features known musicians such as, Babatunde Olatunji, Giovanni Hidalgo, Zakir Hussain, Audio Angel (Rashida Clendening), including current Dead & Company keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, longtime Bob Weir collaborator and onetime Primus drummer Jay Lane and Widespread Panic bassist Dave Schools.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You