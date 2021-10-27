New Music: Apollo Brown & Stalley 'Humble Wins' & New 'Blacklight' Album Announcement

Today, Apollo Brown & Stalley announced their new collaborative album, Blacklight, which will be released on November 19-21 via Mello Music Group.

'Speeding through this city, I be shooting thru my pain/mind leaking, tires screeching, hydro in my veins/I just hope ya'll hear this pain." They did so with the release of the album's first single, "Humble Wins," which is now available at all DSP's.

Blacklight is entirely produced by Apollo Brown and includes appearances from Joell Ortiz, Skyzoo and Omari Hardwick (better known as "Ghost" the protagonist from Power).

"Definitely one of my favorite joints on the album. We all have "Humble Wins". There's nothing wrong with winning quietly, but there's also nothing wrong with bringing a little awareness to your victories, whether big or small. A humble brag, if you will. We all do it. Why not? Stalley did what he does very well on this joint, and gives you a small glimpse into what's under this Blacklight." - Apollo Brown

You can now pre-order, add and favorite Blacklight at your preferred DSP and receive "Humble Wins" as an instant grat track: https://smarturl.it/ApolloStalley.