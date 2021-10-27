Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Music: Apollo Brown & Stalley 'Humble Wins' & New 'Blacklight' Album Announcement

pixeltracker

Today, Apollo Brown & Stalley announced their new collaborative album, Blacklight, which will be released on November 19-21 via Mello Music Group. 

Oct. 27, 2021  

New Music: Apollo Brown & Stalley 'Humble Wins' & New 'Blacklight' Album Announcement

Today, Apollo Brown & Stalley announced their new collaborative album, Blacklight, which will be released on November 19-21 via Mello Music Group.

'Speeding through this city, I be shooting thru my pain/mind leaking, tires screeching, hydro in my veins/I just hope ya'll hear this pain." They did so with the release of the album's first single, "Humble Wins," which is now available at all DSP's.

Blacklight is entirely produced by Apollo Brown and includes appearances from Joell Ortiz, Skyzoo and Omari Hardwick (better known as "Ghost" the protagonist from Power).

"Definitely one of my favorite joints on the album. We all have "Humble Wins". There's nothing wrong with winning quietly, but there's also nothing wrong with bringing a little awareness to your victories, whether big or small. A humble brag, if you will. We all do it. Why not? Stalley did what he does very well on this joint, and gives you a small glimpse into what's under this Blacklight." - Apollo Brown

You can now pre-order, add and favorite Blacklight at your preferred DSP and receive "Humble Wins" as an instant grat track: https://smarturl.it/ApolloStalley.


Related Articles View More Music Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Diana Scarf
Diana Scarf
Jesus Christ Superstar Show Art Magnet
Jesus Christ Superstar Show Art Magnet
Beautiful Will You Still Love Me V-Neck
Beautiful Will You Still Love Me V-Neck

More Hot Stories For You

  • NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE 2022 Speaker Series Announced at Kaufmann Center
  • Diana Krall Will Bring Her Tour to the Kauffman Center in 2022
  • Photos: Get A First Look At The Cast Of THE PROM On Tour In Rehearsal
  • Just Four More Chances To Catch Golden: MTWichita at 50; Now On Stage Through Sunday!