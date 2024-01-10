New Model Army Address Post Office Scandal With New Song 'I Did Nothing Wrong'

The song will be released with their forthcoming new album Unbroken on January 26th.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 3 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE
Music Review: Isabelle Georges Is In Love, Apparently, & With Paris, Apparently, As She Re Photo 4 Isabelle Georges Doubles Down On Cole Porter

New Model Army Address Post Office Scandal With New Song 'I Did Nothing Wrong'

New Model Army address the Post Office Horizon scandal with the new song ‘I Did Nothing Wrong' which will be released with their forthcoming new album Unbroken on January 26th via earMUSIC.
 
The powerful folk-rock song captures the anguish that swept across Britain following the shocking events while also focusing on the ever-mounting pressures from an increasingly digitised world.
 
Speaking about ‘I Did Nothing Wrong' frontman Justin Sullivan says, "It's quite extraordinary to many millions of us Brits that, years after the Post Office scandal became common knowledge, the deliberate delaying of any proper justice still continues. 'I Did Nothing Wrong' was actually written a couple of years ago, taking the scandal as its storyline and then taking a broader swipe at the brutal, binary, digitized world that we are stupidly allowing to replace normal human interactions."

Justin's articulate worldview sits at the heart of Unbroken - both emotionally and politically. The subjects and moods are variable, creating a diverse collection of tracks which touch on topics ranging from social and political commentary to deeply personal reflections.
 
Written and recorded over quite a long period of time, with the process interrupted by both the delayed 40th Anniversary shows and the Sinfonia live orchestral project, Unbroken is a quintessential New Model Army album, full of guitars but with the emphasis, as ever, on the rhythmic power of bass and drums, as the band continue to push the boundaries of their signature sound while staying true to their heart.
 
Unbroken will be released on CD Hardcover Mediabook, Heavyweight Black LP Gatefold, Ltd. Heavyweight Red LP Gatefold and on Digital.

New Model Army will be touring Unbroken throughout the UK & Europe this year with shows starting on February 27th. The band will also be holding three special Q&A appearances across select UK independent record stores during album release week.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Omnivore Recordings Announces Unissued Performance From Steeleye Span Photo
Omnivore Recordings Announces Unissued Performance From Steeleye Span

Fairport Convention co-founder and bassist Ashley Hutchings and legendary singer Sandy Denny parted ways with the group after their classic Liege And Leaf album. Hutchings recruited Tim Hart and Maddy Prior (an established folk duo) and Terry and Gay Woods, naming their new band after a character in the traditional song “Horkstow Grange.”

2
Ne-Yo & More to Perform at GRAMMYs After-Show Following Awards Photo
Ne-Yo & More to Perform at GRAMMYs After-Show Following Awards

NE-YO is set to headline the exclusive 2024 GRAMMY Celebration — the Recording Academy's Official After-Party honoring the winners and nominees of Music's Biggest Night. Current GRAMMY nominee SuperBlue: Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter will perform in the GRAMMY Celebration Jazz Lounge and Ben Bakson will be the evening's DJ.

3
Linda Smith Shares Cover Of Young Marble Giants Salad Days Photo
Linda Smith Shares Cover Of Young Marble Giants' 'Salad Days'

A pioneer of the home recording movement, Linda Smith released several collections of delicate, bewitching solo music on cassette in the 1980s and ‘90s. The 2021 release of Till Another Time: 1988-1996, Captured Tracks' compilation of Smith's work, has helped bestow rightful critical acclaim to the ahead-of-her-time artist.

4
Bam Marley Shares New Single Eclipse Photo
Bam Marley Shares New Single 'Eclipse'

BAM Marley shares his new single 'Eclipse' - listen to the track now! With soulful rhythms, captivating melodies, and innovative musical elements, 'Eclipse' metaphorically explores the dynamic and mysterious interplay, drawing inspiration from the concept of opposites attracting like magnets. The track parallels the dance of the sun and the moon.

More Hot Stories For You

Joe Henderson's 'Power To The People' Sets 'Top Shelf' ReissueJoe Henderson's 'Power To The People' Sets 'Top Shelf' Reissue
Skyline LA Unveils Festival Lineup for Third Edition Led by Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Marco Carola, and MoreSkyline LA Unveils Festival Lineup for Third Edition Led by Carl Cox, Chris Lake, Marco Carola, and More
WheelUP Flips Alice Russell's New Single 'Rain'WheelUP Flips Alice Russell's New Single 'Rain'
Billy Morrison Sets Release Date For New Solo Album 'The Morrison Project'Billy Morrison Sets Release Date For New Solo Album 'The Morrison Project'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
SIX