New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents Buddy Guy with Mavis Staples

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presentsBuddy Guy with special guest Mavis Staples on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.



At age 82, multiple GRAMMY Award-winning guitarist, singer and songwriter Buddy Guy - the recipient of the Presidential National Medal of Arts, among many other honors - is still laying down the blues with gusto, both in the recording studio and on tour.



Buddy Guy's incredible career has spanned over 50 years, yet he still sounds every bit as vital and youthful as he did back in his early days working with the late Junior Wells. Guy's latest album, The Blues is Alive and Well (featuring guest appearances by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Jeff Beck, and others) was named "Blues Album of the Year" in the 2019 DownBeat Critics Poll, and Guy himself was named "Blues Artist of the Year." The Blues is Alive and Well is Guy's 18th solo LP and the follow-up to his acclaimed Born to Play Guitar, which earned a 2016 GRAMMY for "Best Blues Album."



"Buddy Guy stands as one of the last true traditional blues legends of his time," says Spill Magazine. "Front to back, The Blues is Alive and Well is a flawless blues album and stands as one of the best records released this year."



For this performance, presented as part of NJPAC's TD James Moody Jazz Festival, Guy will welcome special guest Mavis Staples, the GRAMMY-winning vocalist who has masterfully balanced gospel and R&B since her early years performing with her family's famous band, the Staple Singers.



Tickets to see Buddy Guy will go On-Sale Friday, July 12th at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





