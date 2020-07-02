New Found Glory Releases Music Video for 'Stay Awhile'

New Found Glory has released a fun, lighthearted music video for "Stay Awhile" today. The latest single from their recently released tenth studio album Forever + Ever x Infinity encapsulates the effervescent energy of the pop-punkers and the accompanying video is sure to leave a smile on fans' faces from the moment they hit play.

Fans can check out the music video for "Stay Awhile" below!

Forever + Ever x Infinity is a quintessential NFG record, supremely catchy with sing-along anthems, trademark breakdowns, and sweetly poignant lyrics. "This is the record our fans have been waiting for us to make," guitarist Chad Gilbert shares, "The old now feels new and fresh. It was a blast finding ourselves again."

The recently released album marked an impressive first week of sales locking in #2 Current Alternative Albums, #4 Record Label Independent, #5 Top Rock Albums and more impressive spots on the Billboard Charts.

Combining punk, hardcore, and post-hardcore with emotional lyrics and melody is nothing new for the band that epitomizes heartfelt optimism with DIY work-ethic and spirit. But never has this been more evident than this 15-song barn burner of a record including hit singles "Greatest Of All Time" and "Himalaya." They instantly cemented their place on fan's playlists while also securing strong support from streaming services with adds to Pop Punk's Not Dead (Spotify), All New Rock (Spotify), New Alt Now (Pandora), Pop Punk Heroes (Deezer), Punk Hotlist (YouTube) and more landmark playlists.

Set at a blistering pace, recent singles songs like "Shook By Your Shaved Head" and "Nothing To Say" rip the listener out of their monotonous day-to-day and drain away all the pressure and self-doubt that manifests inside. When singer, Jordan Pundik, sings, "You've gotta take your life back. You've got so much more to give. That's what I say to myself when I feel like giving into the shame I feel. Won't let it keep me standing still," you can't help jumping up, throwing a fist in the air, and singing the words out at the top of your lungs. This is what New Found Glory has always been about - inspiring people to not be afraid of the odds, to lift each other up, and get up again.

After 20+ years of being a band, ten studio albums, one live album, two EPs, and four cover albums, New Found Glory's ethos has never wavered; they always strive to be the friend you always need and who always understands you. With Forever + Ever x Infinity, the band created an album that is 100% New Found Glory.

Related Articles View More Music Stories