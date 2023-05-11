New Book from Loretta Lynn to Release Posthumously

The book will be released on May 23, 2023 from Worthy Books.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 3 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

Loretta Lynn's family and estate will release a new book she completed just before her passing; A SONG AND A PRAYER, on May 23, 2023 from Worthy Books.

"Originally slated to come out in December, mom worked all summer to complete this book. It was so important to her because she had never devoted an entire book to her faith. Mom was always open about her faith but it was a deeply personal matter to her, one in which we knew at the core was the most important thing in her life. Her passing has made this project all the more special to us and we know her fans will feel the same way," said her daughter Patsy Lynn Russell.

It's been over sixty years since the late Loretta Lynn first rose to stardom, transforming from a coal miner's daughter to the Queen of Country Music. Loretta knew she was blessed-to record music, to sing her songs to such great crowds, and to write books. Her final offering, A Song and A Prayer, is a collection of prayers combined with song lyrics inspired by her songwriting sessions with fellow hit songwriter and co-author, ordained minister Dr. Kim McLean.

"My writing sessions with Loretta were inspired by our friendship and faith," said Kim. "She always told me we need to 'write it the way we say it,' and these are the things she felt were important to say. It is a capstone project, and a culmination of her wholehearted, unapologetic love of God, of people, and of life. We were similar in many ways and connected on a soul level, but her fans know that's the only way Loretta ever connected - heart to heart. We laughed all the time when we wrote, sometimes argued, then laughed again. This book came about so naturally. Loretta said this project was special to her, and I'm honored to be her collaborator and friend. She was such an inspiration."

This volume will become a cherished companion for Loretta Lynn fans and readers everywhere as they strive to live each precious moment to the fullest and happiest. Through A Song and A Prayer, readers of all faiths and walks of life will have the opportunity to bask in a month's worth of spiritual encouragement from Loretta's own resilient faith. In a busy world, Loretta's lyrics and prayers remind readers that God loves them more than they could imagine.

Loretta Lynn has produced multiple gold albums and boasts an impressive 60-year country music track record, during which she has sold over 45 million albums and produced 16 #1 hit singles and 11 #1 albums. She has received numerous awards and other accolades for her groundbreaking role in country music, including awards from both the Country Music Association and Academy of Country Music as a duet partner and an individual artist.

She is the most awarded female country recording artist and the only female ACM Artist of the Decade (1970s).

Kim McLean is a Dove award-winning singer-songwriter, twice Grammy nominated, who has had songs recorded by Tim McGraw, Trisha Yearwood, Lee Ann Womack and others. She has garnered awards from NSAI, ASCAP, and the Just Plain Folks Americana Song of the Year, and has TV/Film credits that include shows on NBC, CBS, and ABC.

She is a music producer and has worked with major labels, Curb and Sony, as well as many indie artists. Kim travels extensively as a keynote speaker/singer. She was instrumental in developing a songwriting program at Trevecca University in Nashville, which she directed for over a decade. She earned her MA in religion in 2008 and is an ordained minister in the Church of the Nazarene as well as a Doctor of Education. She has served as a worship leader and is currently the lead pastor of Music City West Church in Nashville, TN.



RELATED STORIES - Music

Thys Nortje Releases Debut Single Skryf Photo
Thys Nortje Releases Debut Single 'Skryf'

Newcomer Thys Nortje has just released his first single titled 'Skryf'. 'Skryf' is described as a love song that combines a contemporary feel with folk sounds and Thys' poetic writing style. Thys Nortje is an up-and-coming artist with a passion for music who has made a name for himself as 'the guy with the guitar'.

The Drums Release Two New Songs Plastic Envelope& Protect Him Always Photo
The Drums Release Two New Songs 'Plastic Envelope'& 'Protect Him Always'

Fresh off the release of last month’s comeback single  “I Want It All,” The Drums have debuted a symbiotic duo of brand new songs: “Plastic Envelope” and the accompanying vignette “Protect Him Always.” Pierce will bring the new trio of songs to life on the stage for the first time ever on The Drums’ forthcoming full-length North American tour.

Nicholas Allbrook Shares New Single Commodore Photo
Nicholas Allbrook Shares New Single 'Commodore'

Despite being an ode to directionlessness and yearning, “Commodore” sees the Pond frontman flip the melancholic nature of the lyrics into an infectious psych-pop anthem, laden with strutting basslines and a driving chorus. The track is accompanied by a music video directed by Kristofski, shot while Allbrook was in Los Angeles.

Jill Andrews Announces New Album Modern Age Photo
Jill Andrews Announces New Album 'Modern Age'

Andrews also shared her new single 'Connection' along with the official video, directed by Griffin Davis. Lush with indie-pop soundscapes and earworm hooks, “Connection” explores the schism between then and now, contrasting new tech savvy love with meeting someone the old-fashioned way in an irresistible, roll-the-windows-down throwback.


From This Author - Michael Major

SEVENDUST Unleashes New Single 'Everything'SEVENDUST Unleashes New Single 'Everything'
Video: Apple Debuts FOUNDATION Season Two TeaserVideo: Apple Debuts FOUNDATION Season Two Teaser
Thys Nortje Releases Debut Single 'Skryf'Thys Nortje Releases Debut Single 'Skryf'
Ben Platt Signs With Interscope Records For Future Music ReleasesBen Platt Signs With Interscope Records For Future Music Releases

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET