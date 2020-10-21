Never Loved Share Dark New Single 'Sunshine'

Alternative rock band Never Loved is shaking things up with the release of “Sunshine.”

Alternative rock band Never Loved is shaking things up with the release of "Sunshine." Out now via Equal Vision Records, "Sunshine" is shadowy and visceral - reflecting on darker times despite its vibrant title. Fans can check out the music video below.

Explains vocalist Camm Knopp: "'Sunshine' is about wanting change and growth. I wrote this song during a time when I felt stuck in the same cycles and was surrounded by people who weren't good for me. For a while I wasn't even aware of that and the idea of being where I wanted to be didn't feel possible. Eventually I reached a point where I felt like I had the choice to either create the change I wanted or remain where I was at. I used to be afraid of change, but now I trust it's always for the best."

Hailing from the sunny shores of South Florida comes the alt-rock trio, Never Loved. With captivating choruses & loud, gritty guitars, this four piece powerhouse is guaranteed to spark your inner adolescence.

In 2018 Never Loved signed with Equal Vision Records. The announcement came alongside the premiere of the band's first ever single, "Dead Inside," via Billboard. Since then, they were also named one of Billboard's "Artists to Watch: 17 Alternative & Indie Breakouts For 2019," in addition to being featured on Alternative Press, Hot Topic, Substream Magazine, and more.

Never Loved's debut EP Never Loved, produced by multi-platinum producer, Matt Squire, is out now and can be purchased at neverloved.lnk.to/ep. They followed it up last summer with "Where Do I Go From Here?" and "Down." Earlier this year Never Loved returned with "Over It," co-written by Nick Wheeler (All-American Rejects).

Watch the video here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles