Never Loved Announces Fall Tour with Assuming We Survive, We Were Sharks

Never Loved will be electrifying audiences across the US this fall, as they join Assuming We Survive and We Were Sharks on the bands' upcoming co-headline tour. The Florida-based alternative rock band will be hitting the stage starting on October 24th in Chicago, with subsequent shows in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Atlanta, and more. For a full list of shows or to purchase tickets, please visit: www.neverlovedmusic.com.

Hailing from the sunny shores of South Florida comes the alt-rock trio, Never Loved. With electrifying choruses & loud, gritty guitars, this three piece powerhouse is guaranteed to spark your inner adolescence.

Last year Never Loved signed with Equal Vision Records. The announcement came alongside the premiere of the band's first ever single, "Dead Inside," via Billboard. Since then, the band was also named one of Billboard's "Artists to Watch: 17 Alternative & Indie Breakouts For 2019," in addition to being featured on Alternative Press, Hot Topic, Substream Magazine, and more.

Never Loved is charging up your 2019 with new music, produced by multi-platinum producer, Matt Squire. The band's debut EP Never Loved is out now and can be purchased at neverloved.lnk.to/ep. Most recently, the band released "Where Do I Go From Here?"

Upcoming Tour Dates w/Assuming We Survive & We Were Sharks

10/24 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

10/25 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

10/26 - Toronto, ON @ Sneaky Dee's

10/27 - Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club

10/29 - Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East (Upstairs)

10/30 - New York, NY @ Arlene's Grocery

10/31 - Scranton, PA @ Stage West

11/1 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

11/2 - Atlanta, GA @ Smith's Olde Bar

11/3 - Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

11/16 - Brandon, FL @ Hopefest **

** - Never Loved Only





