Nellen Dryden Releases 'Weather'

Nellen Dryden continues to share music from her upcoming Standstill album, and today the indie roots artist released the introspective single "Weather." Preview the new song below.

"This is one of the first songs I wrote while living in Nashville," said Nellen. "I was excited to start over somewhere new, but found myself getting caught up in all-consuming memories of the past, or the weather as it felt. Recorded live to tape with a group of amazing musicians in East Nashville. The track has a nostalgic, rock n roll thump that includes weeping pedal steel lines and wailing background harmonies. My favorite song off the upcoming record. Definitely worth a listen if you're feeling in a mood."

Nellen wrote "Weather" with Jules Belmont and Josh Hahn. The single and her forthcoming Standstill album were also produced by Hahn and released on Fairfax Records - a subsidiary of AHP Records. For each song she's organized a track, an acoustic version and a live studio performance to showcase the realness of her captivating voice. The new album is set for a vinyl-only release late summer 2021.

"Nellen is establishing a wonderful foundation and audience in this unique and restrictive time for musicians," said AHP Records President Steve Emley. "Her old school approach to recording really enhances her songwriting with the various content she is creating. Like everyone else who loves music, we are excited about live performances in the near future so fans get to experience Nellen's genuine voice and songwriting. And 'Weather' is one more step in Nellen introducing herself to everyone."