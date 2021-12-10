Neil Young & Crazy Horse Release New Album 'Barn'

Today, Neil Young & Crazy Horse release their new album BARN on Reprise Records. This enduring musical brotherhood began some 42 years ago with their debut release of Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere in May 1969.

Until this day. Crazy Horse features Ralph Molina on drums, Billy Talbot on electric bass and multi-instrumentalist Nils Lofgren. Lofgren, a founding member of the Horse, played on After The Gold Rush (1970), Tonight's The Night (1975), and Trans (1982), and Colorado (2019), the last album to feature Neil and the Horse together.

BARN features 10 new songs that capture the cosmic, raw, idiosyncratic rock and roll spirit and lyrical beauty that epitomizes classic NY/CH collaborations. Recorded this summer under a full moon, in a big historically restored off-grid 19th century log barn high up in the Rockies, the Horse was right at home and the album's stunning love songs, reflective ballads and powerhouse rockers burst spontaneously to life.

Produced by The Volume Dealers - Neil Young and Niko Bolas, the album will be released on vinyl, CD, cassette, and digitally, including hi-res audio via Xstream Store © at NYA. There will also be a deluxe edition that will include the LP, CD, and Blu-ray film with six behind-the-scenes photos will be included with the LPs sold at The Greedy Hand Store at NYA and at independent record stores. The photos will also be included in all deluxe box sets. All Greedy Hand Store purchases of BARN (LP, CD, cassette, deluxe boxset) come with a free hi-res digital audio download from NYA. Stop by The Greedy Hand Store to check out the new line of custom BARN merchandise available now.

The documentary film of the same title - BARN captures this legendary band in their element - in the wild, their easy humor, their brotherhood, their humanity, and of course, the music, live, recorded in their unique spontaneous way. A Blu-ray of the film directed by Daryl Hannah, will be available as a stand-alone release. The BARN film will premiere on AARP Members Only Access on demand beginning December 10th through January 10th.

Listen to the new album here: