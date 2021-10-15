Neil Young Announces New Album With Crazy Horse

Neil Young & Crazy Horse's new album BARN will be released December 10th, 2021 on Reprise Records, their longtime home since the beginning.

The band's debut album EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS IS NOWHERE came out in May 1969. Today, Crazy Horse features Ralph Molina on drums, Billy Talbot on electric bass and multi-instrumentalist Nils Lofgren. Lofgren, a founding member of the Horse, played on Tonight's The Night, After The Gold Rush and Trans.

Preorder the new album here.

10 new songs that capture the raw, idiosyncratic rock and roll spirit and lyrical beauty that epitomizes a classic NYCH collaboration. Recorded this summer under a full moon, in a restored off-grid 19th century barn high up in the Rockies, the Horse was right at home and the album's stunning love songs, reflective ballads and powerhouse rockers naturally burst into life.

Produced by The Volume Dealers - Neil Young and Niko Bolas, the album will be released on vinyl, CD, cassette, and digitally, including hi-res audio on Neil Young Archives (NYA). There will also be a deluxe edition that will include the LP, CD, and Blu-ray film.

The film of the same title - BARN captures this legendary band in their element - in the wild, their easy humor, their brotherhood, their humanity, and of course, the music, live, recorded in their unique spontaneous way. A Blu-ray of the film directed by Daryl Hannah, will be available as a stand-alone release.

Six behind-the-scenes photos will be included with the LPs sold at The Greedy Hand Store at NYA and at independent record stores! The photos will also be included in all deluxe box sets. All Greedy Hand Store purchases of BARN (LP, CD, cassette, deluxe boxset) come with a free hi-res digital audio download.

Listen to "The Song of the Seasons" here: