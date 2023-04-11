Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NavelGaze Releases New Album 'who/am/i'

The album focuses heavily on her EDM, industrial, and shoegaze influences and is her most polished and well-produced release yet.

Apr. 11, 2023  

Australian producer NavelGaze has released her latest album, who/am/i. The album features 6 tracks including single "Abandonment Girl" and is available on all streaming services now.

who/am/i explores themes of identity as NavelGaze works to understand who or what she really is. The album focuses heavily on her EDM, industrial, and shoegaze influences and is her most polished and well-produced release yet.

The album was produced and written by NavelGaze with mixing and mastering by Amy
Sargeant. NavelGaze is a one-person experimental artist, based in Meanjin (Brisbane), Australia. After spending her teenage years playing in various prog rock and heavy metal bands, she started releasing her own music when she was 16, with her first NavelGaze album, It Is.

From her early experiments with drone, harsh noise, and doom metal, she has continuously explored new styles and influences, developing her songwriting and production skills with each new release.

With the release of her 2021 EP, Lost/Gained, she started to play live shows and develop a local fanbase, leading up to her upcoming album, who/am/i - her most polished release yet, experimenting heavily with her EDM, industrial and shoegaze influences.

Listen to the new album here:



