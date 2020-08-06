National Indigenous Music Awards Reveal Hall Of Fame Inductee

The distinction will be awarded posthumously to Ngarrindjeri woman Ruby Hunter.

The National Indigenous Music Awards have revealed the Hall of Fame inductee at tomorrow night's live broadcast will be awarded posthumously to Ngarrindjeri woman Ruby Hunter.

Inducted with special musical tributes from Emma Donovan and Ruby's husband Archie Roach, it will be a special moment in the program, honouring one of the country's most strong and celebrated female First Nations artists.

Embodying the spirit and experience of the stolen generation, Ruby Hunter's music told the story of her life, addressing the lived experience of both First Nations people and women across the country. In 1994 she became the first Indigenous woman to release a solo album 'Thoughts Within' which was nominated for an ARIA Award. A founder of the Black Arm Band, children's author, actor and humanitarian, Ruby Hunter was a national gift, creating connection and understanding through music and other projects, both independently and in partnership with Archie Roach, that both educate and inspire Australians of all backgrounds to this day.

The awards, broadcast on National Indigenous Television (NITV), Double J, National Indigenous Radio Service, TEABBA, Facebook, Youtube and Twitter at 7pm AEST on August 8 will also feature a tribute to the Warumpi Band with an exclusive performance of 'My Island Home' featuring songwriter Neil Murray and the artist who took it to the mainstream, Christine Anu alongside TSI rapper Mau Power, Jim Moginie and Rob Hirst.

The event also hosts the first public performance of Midnight Oil's new single 'Gadigal Land' along with Kaleena Briggs, Bunna Lawrie and Dan Sultan and the new guard of Australian music including Gamilaraay singer Thelma Plum, Pitjantjatjara and Torres Strait Island R&B star Miiesha, Numbulwar band Mambali and triple j Unearthed competition winner JK-47.

The awards will feature crosses to superstars Jessica Mauboy, Mitch Tambo and Electric Fields, and remote communities including Yirrkala and Broome, bringing a fun, inclusive, (sometimes emotional) and family-friendly program.

The public can engage across Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, creating a unique online event celebrating community and connection at a time where it's needed most.

The National Indigenous Music Awards airs at 7pm AEST on August 8 across NITV, Double J, National Indigenous Radio Service, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You