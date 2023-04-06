Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'

Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'

The new EP will be released on June 2.

Apr. 06, 2023  

Following their acclaimed 2021 album The Future, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are back with a five track EP, What If I. The EP features four previously unreleased songs recorded during The Future sessions as well as a newly written and recorded track called "Buy My Round." Fans can pre-order/save the EP HERE.

In anticipation of the forthcoming EP, the band is sharing an alternate version of the track "What If I," originally from The Future.

"We loved this song on The Future, but man is it hard for us to sing live," recalls Rateliff. "Not just me, but Pat Meese (drums, percussion, keys) and Mark Shusterman (organ, keys) are screaming their harmonies. So, we wanted another version to add to some of the other song we held back from the full length.

I gave it over to Bradley Cook and Phil Cook...Phil arranged the piano part he wrote around just my vocal and added a simple clap. Pat, Mark, and Luke Mossman (guitar) added some extra sounds to Phil's arrangement while we were on the road, along with shaker and cabasa from Matt McCaughan. I love the way this version turned out."

All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.-the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). In addition, the track "Slow Pace of Time" features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band's leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.

Rateliff and the band continue take their lauded live show on the road this year, including an extensive run of worldwide dates this summer. The upcoming performances include appearances at Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend, Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration and multiple shows at the Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family.

This past Saturday, Rateliff performed Harry Nilsson's classic album, A Little Touch of Schmilsson in the Night, with a full orchestra at New York's David Geffen Hall, which marked the 50th anniversary of its release. Further dates to be announced soon while tour routing can be found below.

In support of The Future, which was released to widespread acclaim, the group performed multiple times on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "CBS This Morning: Saturday" and "Austin City Limits." In addition, Rateliff sat with Anthony Mason of "CBS Sunday Morning" to discuss the band's rise to stardom. Last December, Rateliff & The Night Sweats played their biggest show ever at Denver's Ball Arena.

The sold-out performance held special significance as it was their first ever arena show and featured a solo set from longtime friend and supporter Marcus Mumford and Hermanos Gutiérrez as well as a surprise sit-in from Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso.

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS LIVE

April 6-7-Tyagarah, Australia-Byron Bay Bluesfest
April 10-Melbourne, Australia-Forum Theatre*
April 11-Melbourne, Australia-Northcote Theatre*
April 13-Sydney, Australia-Enmore Theatre*
April 29-April 30-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl
May 12-Miramar Beach, FL-Seascape Resort
June 3-Chattanooga, TN-Riverbend Festival
June 4-Lexington, KY-Railbird Music Festival
June 16-June 18-Tunbridge Wells, United Kingdom-Black Deer Festival
June 18-Landgraaf, The Netherlands-Pinkpop Festival
June 20-Cologne, Germany-Live Music Hall†
June 21-Berlin, Germany-Huxley's Neue Welt†
Jun 23-Vienna, Austria-Arena Wien Open Air†
June 25-Munich, Germany-Backstage Werk†
June 26-Zürich, Switzerland-Kaufleuten†
June 28-Paris, France-Cabaret Sauvage†
June 29-Rotselaar, Belgium-Rock Werchter
July 2-Ferrara, Italy-Comfort Festival
July 3-Milan, Italy-Magnolia Open Ai
July 6-Madrid Spain-Mad Cool Festival
July 7-Algés, Lisbon, Portugal-Nos Alive
July 23-Redmond, OR-Fairwell Festival
July 28-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion‡
July 29-Bethel, NY-Bethel Woods Center For The Arts‡
July 30-Darien Center, NY-Dairen Lake Amphitheater‡
September 16-Asbury Park, NJ-Sea Hear Now Festival
September 24-Franklin, TN-Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival
September 30-Bridgeport, CT-Sound On Sound Music Festival
October 1-Ocean City, MD-Oceans Calling Festival
*with St Paul & The Broken Bones
†with William the Conqueror
‡with Willie Nelson & Family

photo credit: Danny Clinch



Bloods Release BOSS Jonathan Snipes of clipping. remix Photo
Bloods Release 'BOSS' Jonathan Snipes of clipping. remix
The deluxe edition will feature two new remixes of tracks featured on Bloods' acclaimed album Together Baby!. Jonathan Snipes of clipping. reworked 'BOSS' and Ernesto el Defensor remixes '¡Radical!' and the track features Victoria Ruiz of Downtown Boys.  The album also includes an acoustic version of 'Southern Light.'
Jack River Shares New Single Lie In The Sun Photo
Jack River Shares New Single 'Lie In The Sun'
As Holly stated, she co-wrote “Lie In The Sun” with John Ryan whose credits include One Direction, Maroon 5, Dave Guetta and Harry Styles. The single was produced with Josh Fountain (BENEE, Alison Wonderland, Jarryd James) and paints the picture of an apocalyptic holiday, of blissfully floating in the sea while the sky is on fire around you.
Hotel Mira Share Dancing With the Moonlight Photo
Hotel Mira Share 'Dancing With the Moonlight'
Vancouver’s Hotel Mira crafted their latest, celebratory pop anthem, out now, “Dancing with the Moonlight.”  Produced by Steve Bays (Fur Trade, Hot Hot Heat), “Dancing with the Moonlight” is available now on all music services via Light Organ Records. The band are heading off on an extensive North American tour, kicking off this weekend.
JAAW Share New Single Total Protonic Reversal Photo
JAAW Share New Single 'Total Protonic Reversal'
JAAW is a post-industrial supergroup featuring Andy Cairns (Therapy?), Jason Stoll (Mugstar, KLÄMP, Sex Swing), Wayne Adams (Death Pedals, Big Lad, Petbrick) and Adam Betts (Three Trapped Tigers, Goldie, Squarepusher). JAAW glories in big riffs and massive hooks, while also pushing the boundaries of what that even means.

From This Author - Michael Major


The Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona AppleThe Hails Share New Single 'Fiona' As an Ode to Fiona Apple
April 6, 2023

The Hails pull back the curtain on another layer of their upcoming debut album with the release of “Fiona.” With production by Pat Howard of Magic City Hippies, the dominance of the Florida indie scene is on full display with “Fiona.'
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'
April 6, 2023

All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.—the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). In addition, the track “Slow Pace of Time” features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band’s leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.
Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'Olivia Jean Shares New Track 'Raving Ghost'
April 6, 2023

Featuring backing from such top musicians as My Morning Jacket keyboardist Bo Koster, Jellyfish co-founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr, and drummers Carla Azar (T-Bone Burnett, Nikki Lane) and Patrick Keeler (The Raconteurs, The Afghan Whigs), songs such as the serpentine title track and a frenetic cover of Enya’s classic “Orinoco Flow.'
Showtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn GrodyShowtime Orders SEASONED Comedy Series Starring Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody
April 6, 2023

Showtime has ordered six episodes of Seasoned, a new series starring Mandy Patinkin and his wife, Kathryn Grody. The scripted comedy - inspired by the couple's real life and relationship - is co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin.
Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'Tommy Emmanuel Joined by Little Feat & Sam Bush for Cover of 'Cajun Girl'
April 6, 2023

Grammy-nominated acoustic guitarist extraordinaire, composer and global touring artist TOMMY EMMANUEL has released the video for his musically virtuosic and exhilarating cover of the 1988 Little Feat classic “Cajun Girl,” featuring Little Feat and Sam Bush. 
share