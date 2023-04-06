Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats to Release New EP 'What If I'

Following their acclaimed 2021 album The Future, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are back with a five track EP, What If I. The EP features four previously unreleased songs recorded during The Future sessions as well as a newly written and recorded track called "Buy My Round." Fans can pre-order/save the EP HERE.

In anticipation of the forthcoming EP, the band is sharing an alternate version of the track "What If I," originally from The Future.

"We loved this song on The Future, but man is it hard for us to sing live," recalls Rateliff. "Not just me, but Pat Meese (drums, percussion, keys) and Mark Shusterman (organ, keys) are screaming their harmonies. So, we wanted another version to add to some of the other song we held back from the full length.

I gave it over to Bradley Cook and Phil Cook...Phil arranged the piano part he wrote around just my vocal and added a simple clap. Pat, Mark, and Luke Mossman (guitar) added some extra sounds to Phil's arrangement while we were on the road, along with shaker and cabasa from Matt McCaughan. I love the way this version turned out."

All songs on the What If I EP were produced by Bradley Cook (Bon Iver, Kevin Morby, The War on Drugs) and R.M.B.-the production trio of Rateliff, Meese and James Barone (Beach House). In addition, the track "Slow Pace of Time" features The Preservation Hall Jazz Band's leader and clarinetist, Charlie Gabriel.

Rateliff and the band continue take their lauded live show on the road this year, including an extensive run of worldwide dates this summer. The upcoming performances include appearances at Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend, Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration and multiple shows at the Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family.

This past Saturday, Rateliff performed Harry Nilsson's classic album, A Little Touch of Schmilsson in the Night, with a full orchestra at New York's David Geffen Hall, which marked the 50th anniversary of its release. Further dates to be announced soon while tour routing can be found below.

In support of The Future, which was released to widespread acclaim, the group performed multiple times on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "CBS This Morning: Saturday" and "Austin City Limits." In addition, Rateliff sat with Anthony Mason of "CBS Sunday Morning" to discuss the band's rise to stardom. Last December, Rateliff & The Night Sweats played their biggest show ever at Denver's Ball Arena.

The sold-out performance held special significance as it was their first ever arena show and featured a solo set from longtime friend and supporter Marcus Mumford and Hermanos Gutiérrez as well as a surprise sit-in from Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso.

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS LIVE

April 6-7-Tyagarah, Australia-Byron Bay Bluesfest

April 10-Melbourne, Australia-Forum Theatre*

April 11-Melbourne, Australia-Northcote Theatre*

April 13-Sydney, Australia-Enmore Theatre*

April 29-April 30-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl

May 12-Miramar Beach, FL-Seascape Resort

June 3-Chattanooga, TN-Riverbend Festival

June 4-Lexington, KY-Railbird Music Festival

June 16-June 18-Tunbridge Wells, United Kingdom-Black Deer Festival

June 18-Landgraaf, The Netherlands-Pinkpop Festival

June 20-Cologne, Germany-Live Music Hall†

June 21-Berlin, Germany-Huxley's Neue Welt†

Jun 23-Vienna, Austria-Arena Wien Open Air†

June 25-Munich, Germany-Backstage Werk†

June 26-Zürich, Switzerland-Kaufleuten†

June 28-Paris, France-Cabaret Sauvage†

June 29-Rotselaar, Belgium-Rock Werchter

July 2-Ferrara, Italy-Comfort Festival

July 3-Milan, Italy-Magnolia Open Ai

July 6-Madrid Spain-Mad Cool Festival

July 7-Algés, Lisbon, Portugal-Nos Alive

July 23-Redmond, OR-Fairwell Festival

July 28-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion‡

July 29-Bethel, NY-Bethel Woods Center For The Arts‡

July 30-Darien Center, NY-Dairen Lake Amphitheater‡

September 16-Asbury Park, NJ-Sea Hear Now Festival

September 24-Franklin, TN-Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

September 30-Bridgeport, CT-Sound On Sound Music Festival

October 1-Ocean City, MD-Oceans Calling Festival

*with St Paul & The Broken Bones

†with William the Conqueror

‡with Willie Nelson & Family

photo credit: Danny Clinch