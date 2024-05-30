Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats to Embark on First US Arena Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have revealed a brand-new series of headlining U.S. arena dates including performances in Austin at the Moody Center, Chicago’s United Center, St. Paul’s Excel Center and a landmark show at Madison Square Garden. Acclaimed artist Gregory Alan Isakov will support. See full schedule below.

The tour celebrates Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats’ highly anticipated fourth full-length studio album, South of Here, set for release June 28 via Stax. A new video for the first single “Heartless”—currently #1 at Americana Radio and trending Top 5 on Triple A Charts—is out now.

The brand-new video which hits on themes of Rateliff’s childhood and moving west from his hometown in Missouri was directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch the award-winning director who previously worked with Olivia Rodrigo and Margo Price among others. She notes of the video, “Growing up in an impoverished part of Kentuckiana I often found myself running away from my upbringing diving headfirst into books, studies, writing, and theater, all in search of a different life, a different dream. It was through the arts that I found and continue to find my freedom. In a lot of ways, I modeled our lead character (Kevin Kelley) after myself and am so thankful Nathaniel trusted me with such a personal note and important song for the world.” Watch/ listen here. Pre-save/pre-order the album here here.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, June 4 at 10:00 A.M. (local), registration is available now. Additional presales will continue throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, June 7 at 10:00 A.M. (local). Full details and list of dates can be found here.

Pre-party upgrades are available to support The Marigold Project, Rateliff’s foundation dedicated to economic, racial, and social justice. Intimate pre-show cocktail receptions and limited edition prints by Colorado artist Marisa Ware are available for Bend, Morrison, Austin, St. Louis, Chicago, St. Paul, and New York City. More information can be found here.

With their largest tour to date, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats achieve another career milestone culminating from a renowned history of powerful live performances. Rateliff’s undeniable stage presence has fueled his steady ascent since breaking through the Denver D.I.Y. scene. Noah Kahan called sharing the stage with Rateliff “such an honor.” He furthers, “His music has helped me through a lot of tough moments in my life. This is one of the greatest voices I’ve ever heard. He’s such a sweet guy and just a brilliant talent.” Additional collaborations include Paul Simon at Newport and Willie Nelson at the Hollywood Bowl. Most recently, Rateliff wrote and performed a duet with Orville Peck on Peck’s new album, Stampede Vol. 1.

His legendary shows have earned high praise, with the Chicago Tribune describing him as “one of the most powerful voices in folk music as his gruff baritone is able to expand in range and fill up an entire room without a microphone…It will give you chills,” and Westword dubbing him “one of the few singer-songwriters in the country who could pump foot-stomping energy through the venue with the Night Sweats and then have an audience in tears with heartfelt solo material.” Since selling out Denver’s Ball Arena for their first arena show in December 2022, the band is reaching new heights and wider audiences than ever before.

Produced by Brad Cook (Waxahatchee, Bon Iver, Kevin Morby) and recorded at Sonic Ranch outside El Paso, Texas, South of Here reckons with a lifetime of pain and trauma and transforms it into a stirring, soul-baring rumination on love, loss, hope and resolve. Following And It’s Still Alright, Rateliff’s beloved 2020 solo LP, and The Future, The Night Sweats’ acclaimed 2021 release, the new album seamlessly blends both sides of his immense talent: emotionally potent, vivid storytelling and the rugged, R&B revivalism that has powered the band to world-wide acclaim over the past decade.

Across 11 original tracks, all written by Rateliff and performed by The Night Sweats: Nathaniel Rateliff, Luke Mossman, Joseph Pope III, Mark Shusterman, Patrick Meese, Daniel Hardaway, Jeff Dazey, and Andreas Wild, the band, in peak form, plays with intuitive beauty while Cook’s production captures the group’s soulful fire with immediacy and purpose.

“Brad was a great producer to write alongside. This album is a look into my own struggle with anxiety, insecurity and stories of my life. He encouraged me to take responsibility for my own narrative in the songs and to write about what’s happening in my own life,” Rateliff notes. “These recordings were done together in a room with my closest friends. I hope these songs and stories give you an opportunity to better understand your own struggles whatever they may be.”

The album’s most recent single “David and Goliath” was lauded by Louder, describing “This 21st century americana star bares his soul to stunning effect on this latest track – all moody Beatles-y sensibilities with a soulful lift, articulating the internal fights so many of us face.”

Over the course of his career, Nathaniel Rateliff has generated widespread acclaim from critics and musicians alike. Robert Plant recently placed him among the next generation of greats: “He is one of these guys that will just carry the torch. Beautiful songwriting, beautiful singing, great delivery, and he is a magnificent guy to go with it.”

Borne from the rock clubs in and around Denver, CO., Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have released three LPs, two EPs, and a live album. Since their 2015 self-titled breakthrough album, the band has established themselves as generational talents through their ecstatic and dynamic live performances and a growing catalog of essential studio recordings. South of Here is another mighty leap forward. Bound by the struggle for identity and the search for belonging, it reverberates with the understanding that we’re all in this beautiful mess together.

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS LIVE

WITH GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV

August 15—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 16—Boise, ID—Outlaw Field

August 20—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 21—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 22—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall

October 23—Dallas, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 26—Austin, TX—Moody Center

October 29—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP

October 30—St. Louis, MO—Chaifetz Arena

November 1—Chicago, IL—United Center

November 2—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center

March 27, 2025—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden

Photo credit: Alysse Gafkjen

