Natasha Bedingfield Sets North American Tour This Fall

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter and icon Natasha Bedingfield has announced a string of East Coast tour dates in the U.S. starting this fall.

Following a jam-packed year featuring many career-highs including an appearance at Coachella with the LA Phil and Gustavo Dudamel, plus multiple major moments around the world, reaffirming her status as one of pop music's most enduring and treasured voices, Natasha Bedingfield will be bringing her radiant energy and empowering anthems to venues across the U.S. this fall starting in Boston on September 25. Tickets are on sale now.

The announcement comes as her Grammy nominated hit "Unwritten" continues to trend and transcend across generations and communities, finding new life, time and time again thanks to its viral resurgence across TikTok and Instagram, a feature in the 2023 Sydney Sweeney-starring rom-com Anyone But You, and cultural moments spanning locker rooms, spiritual retreats, and late-night party playlists around the world.

This year alone, Bedingfield has played major festivals around the world, including Coachella, Summerfest, Tecate Emblema in Mexico City (where she performed for 50,000 fans), and numerous Pride festivals celebrating her inclusive spirit. When Bonnaroo was unexpectedly canceled, she quickly pivoted, booking and selling out a 1,000+ capacity headline show in Nashville in just 24 hours, performing in a custom Christian Siriano gown.

Her remix of "These Words" with Badger also cracked the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart at #12 and reached #10 on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart, further cementing her genre-defying presence in 2025.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

07/04 - Calgary Stampede - Calgary, AB

07/06 -Britt Pavilion - Jacksonville, OR

07/08 - Kenley Ampitheater - Layton, UT

09/25 - Big Night Live - Boston, MA

09/27 - Ocean's Calling Festival - Ocean City, MD

09/28 - Toad's Place - New Haven, CT

09/30 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

10/01 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

10/07 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

