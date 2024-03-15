Natalie Shay Releases New Single 'Like You Boy'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Natalie Shay has released her new single “Like You Boy.”

Through raw, relatable lyrics, simple acoustic guitar and powerhouse vocals, “Like You Boy” is the perfect breakup song to cry to.

Natalie has already surpassed 9 million streams on Spotify alone, made it onto New Music Friday in 10 countries, including multiple times in the UK and received strong support from BBC Radio 1. She has also gained critical acclaim from the likes Billboard, Wonderland, Clash, The Line of Best Fit, Notion, 1883 Magazine and many more.

Natalie Shay is one of the most exciting singer-songwriters emerging from the UK indie-pop music scene. Having performed at the world's biggest festivals for new music SXSW and The Great Escape, as well as well-renowned festivals like Reading, Latitude and Victorious, the North Londoner is making her way across the globe, turning heads with her explosive live performances.

Picking up the guitar at the age of five and attending the prestigious BRIT School in her teenage years, music has always been a part of Natalie's life and her passion from a very young age. Known for her honest and relatable songwriting, Natalie is creating songs that empower and support, from infectious heartbreak anthems to up-beat tracks on love and friendships. She also doesn't shy away from topics, speaking openly about mental health and anxiety.

Her latest single, “Like You Boy” narrates the demise of a relationship. Through raw, relatable lyrics, simple acoustic guitar and powerhouse vocals, “Like You Boy” is the perfect breakup song to cry to. Produced by Kaity Rae and mixed and mastered by Jonathan Vears, the stunning song features layered harmonies which emit a celestial atmosphere, building up to a climatic chorus which reflects exactly how Natalie felt at the time of writing the lyrics.

The songwriter shares, “The song is about the moment after you get dumped or a relationship ends. When you're curled up in bed accepting that the relationship has ended and learning to let go of that hope of potential. You start thinking things over and trying to figure out where it went wrong, in this case blaming myself, for always screwing things up. And also blaming yourself for opening up in the first place.”

Natalie has already surpassed 9 million streams on Spotify alone, made it onto New Music Friday in 10 countries, including multiple times in the UK and received strong support from BBC Radio 1. She has also gained critical acclaim from the likes Billboard, Wonderland, Clash, The Line of Best Fit, Notion, 1883 Magazine and many more.

Photo Credit: Holly McCandless-Desmond