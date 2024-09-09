Nat & Alex Wolff to Support Billie Eilish on Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Indie rock band Nat & Alex Wolff, comprised of multi-hyphenate artists Nat and Alex Wolff, have been announced as direct support on global superstar Billie Eilish’s “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR” produced by Live Nation. In tandem with the announcement, the duo also shared the news of their brand new single, “Backup Plan” out September 27th.

Earlier this year, Nat Wolff also starred alongside Eilish in her self-directed and feverish “CHIHIRO” music video, which takes viewers on a journey through the external expression of an internal push and pull, as our deepest feelings of fear, love, or desire inevitably catch up to us, no matter how hard we try to run away.

Nat & Alex Wolff aren't just your average artists; they’re one of the most electrifying young indie rock bands around. As Billboard-charting musicians, award-winning actors, and talented composers, the dynamic brother duo fuses '70s-inspired rock with contemporary alternative sounds, forging exciting new paths while paying homage to the past.

“Backup Plan” is Nat and Alex Wolff’s first release following their most recent album, Table For Two. Full list of tour dates below.

Full List Of Tour Dates:

Sun Sep 29 – Québec, QC – Centre Videotron

Tue Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Wed Oct 02 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 04 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sat Oct 05 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mon Oct 07 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Oct 09 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sun Oct 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Nov 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Thu Nov 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 17 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

Tue Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 20 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Tue Dec 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

