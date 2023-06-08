NYC's Rebounder Announce New EP & Share Lead Single 'Disco Ball Soul'

Their new EP will be out August 25th.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

Rebounder have announced their new EP Sundress Songs (out August 25th) and shared lead single “Disco Ball Soul,” a widescreen, lush track that frontman Dylan Chenfeld explains was “initially about the frustrations of being a Knicks fan. Funny enough, the evening we shot the video, we were watching the Knicks lose in the playoffs.

The song wound up being about the anxieties of living in a city at night, though the anxiety of being a Knicks fan casts a long shadow.” The band have announced a run of East Coast headline tour dates including stops in New York, DC, Philadelphia and Toronto. Tickets are on-sale tomorrow, available here.

Over the last few years, Rebounder have quietly become one of New York’s most successful young indie exports, supporting everyone from MUNA to Twin Shadow to the How Long Gone podcast. Their 2020 debut “Japanese Posters” has racked up over 14 million streams alone, a testament to the band’s work ethic and crisply-realized, overwhelmingly hooky indie-rock.

A winsome, wistful portrait of modern millennial life, their forthcoming EP Sundress Songs resembles a lot of classic 2000s indie-pop, but feels like it exists miles away from the current of revivalism that’s in the air right now. Watch the video for “Disco Ball Soul” below, and catch the band on tour this August.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo by David Gurzhiev



