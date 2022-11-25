Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NOCUI Unveils Atmospheric New Single 'Pasión' & Announces Forthcoming EP 'Anomie'

The forthcoming ‘Anomie’ EP is due early 2023.

Nov. 25, 2022  

Rising Berlin producer NOCUI returns with the brand new single 'Pasión' out via 'Shapeless Culture' on the 25th of November.

Coinciding with an exciting shift towards independence with the launch of his 'Shapeless Culture' imprint, 'Pasión' is the first single to be taken from forthcoming EP, 'Anomie', following the release of debut EP 'Entrain' on the Atomnation imprint, earlier this year.

A classically trained pianist, Rome native NOCUI brings a stunningly performative approach to electronic music production. An early love for improvisation permeates his work, expressed in meticulously crafted tracks that combine elements of sound design and orchestration, with intricate rhythm patterns.

On 'Pasión' NOCUI showcases his penchant for storytelling across soundscapes and syncopated rhythms. Driving percussion, brooding synths and hypnotic handclaps tease promising Mediterranean nights, creating a tension that lures the listener away from the confines of the club and into a state of blissful transcendence.

His forthcoming 'Anomie' EP (due early 2023) continues the same theme - spanning Latin, African and Middle Eastern cultural influences, all merged into a mysterious and seductive club cut that's impossible not to fall in love with. NOCUI sums it up perfectly: "I'm obsessed with the idea of story telling, and to me every track needs to tell a sonic story of its own."

Listen to the new single here:



